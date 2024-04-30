Get Daily Email
Children Positioned for Excellence

A poem that describes how mothers and fathers have plans for their children to succeed in the future from their earliest beginnings.

by

 

 

Words were spoken softly to you before you entered the world in books, songs, prayers, letters, poems, and quiet conversations.

Even when conception was an impossibility, words of hope were gently whispered into your spirit from our hearts.

Yet the expectation of your blessed arrival remained our constant hope.

We patiently waited for you with anticipation that radiated our impatience. And our hope patiently remained alive within every shred of our impatience.

The imprint of your arrival created our compass that was uniquely branded as our parental guide. It was exclusively designed for you.

We nurture your original gifts and creativity, your propensities, and your interests from your earliest beginnings.

We sacrifice to ensure that you develop into the best version of yourself while embracing and honoring your originality.

You are our masterpiece, our beloved son, our beloved daughter. You are our child.

With our one-of-a-kind patterns and prints embedded in the palm of our hands, we guide you. We establish boundaries for you to become a well-disciplined member of global humanity.

These loving hands applaud your successes in your world and they wipe bitter tears from your eyes to drive away any discouragement that tries to overshadow you.

Your unblemished and pure destiny lies before you. The loving home and family that we created is your launching pad.

At the perfect time that you possess and that possesses you at the same time, we release you to walk on the path that you were predestined to own.

The love, confidence, purpose, faith, and optimism we instilled in you are the strengths that fuel you in your life to

achieve,

contribute,

grow, evolve, and seek understanding, and

serve.

You are equipped to instill positive character traits into the hearts and souls of your children, the legacy that belongs to us.

And we will exist in happiness and peace because you have made us proud.

We planned this before your beginning, our precious child.

 

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com, and her YouTube Channel is Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen.

Copyright © 2024 Dr. Deborah M. Vereen. All rights reserved.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Trust "Tru" Katsande on Unsplash

 

About Dr. Deborah M. Vereen

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is the CEO of Families with Us LLC and has been an educator for more than thirty-five years. She credits her family and consumer sciences instructional content area for providing her with a solid foundation for establishing and maintaining substantive relationships with the parents of the students that she served. Deborah functioned as Principal and Adjunct Professor of Multicultural Education at the graduate level during this at two different universities. She also worked as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Assistant to the Superintendent of Family and Community Engagement and Volunteerism.

Deborah received her basic education within the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Her undergraduate degree was obtained at West Virginia Wesleyan College while her graduate and doctoral degrees were earned at Duquesne University, where she studied school administration and educational leadership. Deborah is an extremely proud mother of a precious daughter who is enrolled in middle school and is the constant source of her motivation and inspiration.

Visit https://drdeborahmvereen.com for more.



