Children Positioned for Excellence

…

Words were spoken softly to you before you entered the world in books, songs, prayers, letters, poems, and quiet conversations.

Even when conception was an impossibility, words of hope were gently whispered into your spirit from our hearts.

Yet the expectation of your blessed arrival remained our constant hope.

We patiently waited for you with anticipation that radiated our impatience. And our hope patiently remained alive within every shred of our impatience.

The imprint of your arrival created our compass that was uniquely branded as our parental guide. It was exclusively designed for you.

We nurture your original gifts and creativity, your propensities, and your interests from your earliest beginnings.

We sacrifice to ensure that you develop into the best version of yourself while embracing and honoring your originality.

You are our masterpiece, our beloved son, our beloved daughter. You are our child.

With our one-of-a-kind patterns and prints embedded in the palm of our hands, we guide you. We establish boundaries for you to become a well-disciplined member of global humanity.

These loving hands applaud your successes in your world and they wipe bitter tears from your eyes to drive away any discouragement that tries to overshadow you.

Your unblemished and pure destiny lies before you. The loving home and family that we created is your launching pad.

At the perfect time that you possess and that possesses you at the same time, we release you to walk on the path that you were predestined to own.

The love, confidence, purpose, faith, and optimism we instilled in you are the strengths that fuel you in your life to

achieve,

contribute,

grow, evolve, and seek understanding, and

serve.

You are equipped to instill positive character traits into the hearts and souls of your children, the legacy that belongs to us.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And we will exist in happiness and peace because you have made us proud.

We planned this before your beginning, our precious child.

…

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com, and her YouTube Channel is Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen.

Copyright © 2024 Dr. Deborah M. Vereen. All rights reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Trust “Tru” Katsande on Unsplash