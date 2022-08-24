Christopher Williams – The Sound of Surrender [Video]

By Button Poetry

The Grand Champion of the 2021 Button Poetry video contest.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– The Arena Football League, Aqua Teen Hunger Force,

0:07

the Fast and the Furious series, Captain Planet,

0:12

American Ninja Warrior, WCW Nitro.

0:17

All these things lasted longer than the Confederacy.

0:21

FUBU, No Limit Records, Wizards of Waverly Place,

0:26

That’s So Raven, Teen Titans Go,

0:30

Law & Order SVU, Burning Man, Lollapalooza.

0:36

The gap between Frank Ocean albums.

0:38

All these things lasted longer than the Confederacy.

0:42

College, college debt.

0:45

The voicemails of debt collectors

0:46

played one after another like an album

0:48

with infinite songs you skip.

0:51

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

0:53

The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak.

0:55

That weird period of time the Undertaker rode a motorcycle

0:58

and listened to Limp Bizkit.

1:00

Limp Bizkit.

1:01

All these things lasted longer than the Confederacy.

1:04

My cousin’s prison sentence,

1:06

the year between when he was first eligible for parole

1:09

and the year he got it.

1:11

My cousin’s probation.

1:12

My baby cousin’s baby was born two years ago.

1:15

In two years, a baby will survive

1:17

longer than the government.

1:19

The time between the last time I called my grandma

1:21

and the day she died, all these things

1:23

lasted longer than the Confederacy.

1:26

The Frieza Saga, the filler arcs in Naruto,

1:28

One Piece, one piece of One Piece.

1:31

OutKast, the time between when the last

1:33

OutKast song was released and now.

1:35

Now That’s What I Call Music, Kidz Bop, Kid and Play.

1:39

The time it would take to play every PlayStation game,

1:41

and I’m only talking about PlayStation one.

1:43

All these things lasted longer than the Confederacy.

1:47

Britney Spears’ reign on the top of the charts,

1:49

the rivalry between NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys,

1:51

the collapse of the boy band era.

1:53

Bad Boy Records, Bad Boys for Life.

1:56

The friendship between Martin Lawrence and Will Smith,

1:58

all these things, you know what?

2:00

I’ve had six relationships

2:01

that lasted longer than the Confederacy.

2:03

My friends have had drug addictions

2:05

that lasted longer than the Confederacy.

2:07

When I die, girls who follow me on social media

2:10

will cry and mourn for longer than the Confederacy.

2:15

When I am a constellation, my stars will go out

2:18

one by one as the universe dies.

2:21

The sound of star makes when it’s dissolving into gas

2:24

is the same sound a Confederate flag makes in the breeze,

2:28

the sound of surrender.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock