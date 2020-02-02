Get Daily Email
Clean Slate

I used to wish I could expunge my past---erase every mistake, every humiliation and every thing negative about my life. A clean slate.

I used to wish I could expunge my past like you can a criminal record. I could erase every mistake, every humiliation and every thing negative about my life. A clean slate.

At my previous job I did expungements. And I loved it. It felt like each record being erased was a gift of a fresh start, new hope and freedom. We all deserve freedom from an unpleasant and embarrassing past.

But erasing your past doesn’t erase what really happened and it definitely doesn’t erase those people who refuse to let your past go, does it?

The ones who keep a record of every fault and failure. The ones who keep a tab on your life to somehow boost theirs. Aiding in diminishing their internal hurt temporarily while increasing yours.

Oh how I know these people exist! They will always exist. But their power doesn’t have to. You weaken that power every time you remind yourself of these things:

FIRST: Those mistakes broke you down and built you back up stronger, better and wiser my friend!

If you’re like me the broken part led you to God – who forgave you the second you asked. Erasing all record of sins, iniquities & transgressions. And, restored a clean and new heart. Psalms 51:1( all of it!)

SECOND: If you had never failed you would be sooo boring and blah. No one wants that. 😂 Failures bring life, stories, lessons and experience turns into a beautiful gift of insight. And, humility. We need that.

THIRD: You’re not them. You’re healing yourself instead of hurting others. That’s brave! That’s bad-ass.

FOURTH: You’re learning and living in forgiveness. Both for yourself and others. And, learning to accept God’s.

FIFTH: You are NOT here to please man. You’re here to please God.

And, SIXTH: What other people think of us is none of our business. Their judgment matters none. There is only one Judge and he loves you completely.

Your record is clean and clear with me. Always ♥️

A version of this post was previously published on TotallyJessifiable and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About Jessica Griffiths

Jessica Griffiths is a small town wife and momma to three busy teenagers (yes, three!) in Eagle Point, Oregon. In 2012, she became a stepmom and realized quickly the stigma that followed and the unfair rap stepparents were given
and created the blog Totally Jessifiable - justifying love regardless of biology. The faith based blog has since transformed into a blog for the every day woman who is tired of trying to be an insider when she has the heart of an outsider. It boasts an unapologetic confidence focusing on ditching the shame of your past, taking back ownership of your life and realizing that what God restores, no man can destroy. While sharing her own personal failures and hardships she hopes that offering support, motivation and love along the way - will make you see you're not all that bad after all. The truth only hurts if it remains hidden - and she is an open book! 2 Corinthians 11:30

