We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Cliff Ravenscraft: Mindset Answer Man

Cliff Ravenscraft: Mindset Answer Man

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey

by

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Cliff Ravenscraft talks about his podcasting journey, training people in podcasting, his coaching experience, helping people break free from limiting beliefs and so much more.

 

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:05] What does championship leadership mean to Cliff?
[4:43] Who is Cliff Ravenscraft and what brought him to where he is today?
[18:55] The Next Level Mastermind.
[21:07] Leaders that have influenced him.
[28:23] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[37:27] Episode takeaways.

 

. . .

About The Guest:

Cliff Ravenscraft a business mentor, professional coach and motivational speaker. His focus is to help you break free from any beliefs and/or behaviors that are holding you back from living the life of your dreams and doing the work you feel most called to do in this world.

. . .

Resources:

cliffravenscraft
Podcast

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

Photo credit: NateBailey.org

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

