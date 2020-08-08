Climate Change by the Elements

We’re going “old school” and talking about an individual’s relationship to food, the capacity to raise some or all of their own food and what that means in modern society. Of particular interest, are the statistics around food scarcity in the inner cities and widespread hunger during the coronavirus crisis.

We want to cover why food and its production is one of the most stabilizing technologies of modern society and how when food and water become scarce, the inevitable collapse of society can’t be far behind.

1. Water Scarcity and Private Gardening (water)

The first show will talk about one of the most devastating effects of climate destruction, the inability to get fresh water, particularly in major cities around the world.

Water scarcity is one of the primary challenges of this century as temperatures continue to rise around the planet and fresh water becomes harder to find.

As rainfall patterns change and the extreme use of water in modern industries is leaving less water available for people. The biggest threat to Human life in major cities is the threat of Zero Day.

Water has another aspect which may become more significant in the days ahead: dealing with the challenges of combating food scarcity in high population areas.

Individuals are, during the pandemic, looking for ways to fill their time and many have decided that DIY gardening is something they can learn in their spare time, reduce costs for food they can grow in their garden and stave off hunger as industrial food chains begin to break down.

Listen to the discussion here:



If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and all our online communities.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher and our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.