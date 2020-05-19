Clown Face

By Omeleto

.

.

Michael had a midlife crisis, left his wife and bought a Porsche. But it hasn’t worked out the way he expected.

Now he’s lonely and looking to put the pieces of his life back to get together. To do that, he has to seek forgiveness and advice from his angry daughter Laurie. But getting drunk and crashing her date isn’t quite the best way to go about it…

Director Jason Jeffrey’s short has a dramatic premise, examining the complicated dynamics between parents and children, especially as the power shifts between generations.

But with its strong, honest performances and excellent dialogue, the film also mines the main character’s pathos and immaturity for absurdist comedic gold. The result is an emotionally rich work showing how you’re never too old to grow… or grow up.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

01:00

what you doing

01:02

picked your work clothes up from your

01:05

car and I’m ironing them so that you can

01:07

get the fuck out of here

01:14

he made me sleep on the couch in my own

01:17

home that I pay for

01:21

it’s my you know my sciatica fighter

01:25

crashing the counters why I didn’t ask

01:28

you to come here you begged me I was on

01:32

a date and you just kept calling me oh

01:35

honey I just

01:36

please I’m lonely please spend time with

01:38

me and you show up on my date and you

01:43

get blotto how was your date it was fine

01:49

you two got along honey I uh I am I am a

02:01

mess let I’m lonely

02:06

and I drink because I am in pain

02:12

I miss your mom good have a little

02:21

sympathy young lady I think everyone’s

02:24

entitled to a slip up now and again us a

02:27

slip-up yeah you drove a freight train

02:33

off of a cliff I don’t think that’s the

02:37

right analogy but it’s the biggest

02:39

mistake of my life oh my god you know

02:53

Lori I thought I was in love you know I

02:58

made a mistake

02:59

I was confused

03:05

no she just she turned out to be evil

03:12

she was evil yeah oh not case why didn’t

03:17

you say that a while ago that makes it

03:19

so much better she gave some water you

03:30

should be telling me that this woman was

03:32

an angel and that mom is even more of an

03:35

angel and that’s why you want her back

03:37

that is why I want her back you know

03:48

what the worst part about all of this is

03:51

he said you bought a used Porsche

03:54

Boxster look

04:00

okay I’m an idiot okay look at me

04:03

darling

04:03

man I I’m a complete fool but I am I am

04:12

fucking fuller from worse you know and I

04:17

am in pain so I want your mom and me to

04:25

renew our vows why why so dumb you know

04:31

she’s always wanted to do it and I

04:33

figured we could do it on like a

04:34

mountain because we will have

04:35

symbolically together climbed a mountain

04:38

in our life in my this was this crisis

04:41

of self you mean your midlife crisis

04:44

that makes it sound old kind of ageist

04:48

no Chris’s herself I am willing to

04:52

recommit look dad she doesn’t want you

04:54

to recommit to her she doesn’t want it

04:57

she wants oh yeah she wants you to get

04:59

the fuck out of her life that’s what she

05:02

wants

05:04

there’s really not much else you can do

05:06

at this point

05:07

oh we’re done it won’t work yes it will

05:12

no it won’t yes it will

05:17

she’s not get any younger you know she

05:19

doesn’t have any many options

05:26

it’s a terrible fucking thing to say

05:29

yeah that I didn’t that that just I

05:32

didn’t that came out the wrong way fuck

05:34

you know actually fuck you that I cannot

05:39

believe you just said that Wow you know

05:46

what you should focus on more than

05:48

anything is maybe keeping me around how

05:50

about that don’t say that

05:51

no I’m serious because I don’t even know

05:54

if I want anything to do with you at

05:56

this point

06:00

you heard great dad for many years

06:06

that’s interesting this thing just

06:08

fucked that up it did and I get I get

06:16

that you’re going through something I

06:18

get it but you like destroyed mom you

06:28

destroyed her and I am like embarrassed

06:37

of you for the first time in my life

06:40

embarrassed over you stop please

07:12

it’s a beautiful sky

07:17

did you order that thank you for

07:22

breakfast it was a Indian which is a

07:25

nice surprise usually it’s like you know

07:27

Cheerios or something

07:36

fuck is that was nothing it’s nothing

07:38

focus that what is that

07:41

Svetlana oh wow you got our name

07:44

tattooed on you yes but they are doing

07:47

amazing things with tattoo room although

07:48

these days it was it fuck I know what

07:55

did she get yours too

07:57

yes well she was supposed to she didn’t

08:04

she sobered up what mine was done so she

08:08

changed her mind and I’m happy that she

08:10

didn’t Jesus Christ how come none of me

08:25

mirrors in here that’s just a new thing

08:28

I’m trying you know no mirrors the inner

08:32

me can emerge and I don’t have to worry

08:33

about the cosmetic yeah yeah

08:50

the last thing I would ever want to do

08:51

is embarrass you

09:24

back

09:38

[Music]

09:51

[Applause]

09:53

[Music]

10:04

[Music]

10:11

[Applause]

10:12

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video