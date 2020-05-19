Clown Face

By Omeleto
Michael had a midlife crisis, left his wife and bought a Porsche. But it hasn’t worked out the way he expected.
Now he’s lonely and looking to put the pieces of his life back to get together. To do that, he has to seek forgiveness and advice from his angry daughter Laurie. But getting drunk and crashing her date isn’t quite the best way to go about it…
Director Jason Jeffrey’s short has a dramatic premise, examining the complicated dynamics between parents and children, especially as the power shifts between generations.
But with its strong, honest performances and excellent dialogue, the film also mines the main character’s pathos and immaturity for absurdist comedic gold. The result is an emotionally rich work showing how you’re never too old to grow… or grow up.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
01:00
what you doing
01:02
picked your work clothes up from your
01:05
car and I’m ironing them so that you can
01:07
get the fuck out of here
01:14
he made me sleep on the couch in my own
01:17
home that I pay for
01:21
it’s my you know my sciatica fighter
01:25
crashing the counters why I didn’t ask
01:28
you to come here you begged me I was on
01:32
a date and you just kept calling me oh
01:35
honey I just
01:36
please I’m lonely please spend time with
01:38
me and you show up on my date and you
01:43
get blotto how was your date it was fine
01:49
you two got along honey I uh I am I am a
02:01
mess let I’m lonely
02:06
and I drink because I am in pain
02:12
I miss your mom good have a little
02:21
sympathy young lady I think everyone’s
02:24
entitled to a slip up now and again us a
02:27
slip-up yeah you drove a freight train
02:33
off of a cliff I don’t think that’s the
02:37
right analogy but it’s the biggest
02:39
mistake of my life oh my god you know
02:53
Lori I thought I was in love you know I
02:58
made a mistake
02:59
I was confused
03:05
no she just she turned out to be evil
03:12
she was evil yeah oh not case why didn’t
03:17
you say that a while ago that makes it
03:19
so much better she gave some water you
03:30
should be telling me that this woman was
03:32
an angel and that mom is even more of an
03:35
angel and that’s why you want her back
03:37
that is why I want her back you know
03:48
what the worst part about all of this is
03:51
he said you bought a used Porsche
03:54
Boxster look
04:00
okay I’m an idiot okay look at me
04:03
darling
04:03
man I I’m a complete fool but I am I am
04:12
fucking fuller from worse you know and I
04:17
am in pain so I want your mom and me to
04:25
renew our vows why why so dumb you know
04:31
she’s always wanted to do it and I
04:33
figured we could do it on like a
04:34
mountain because we will have
04:35
symbolically together climbed a mountain
04:38
in our life in my this was this crisis
04:41
of self you mean your midlife crisis
04:44
that makes it sound old kind of ageist
04:48
no Chris’s herself I am willing to
04:52
recommit look dad she doesn’t want you
04:54
to recommit to her she doesn’t want it
04:57
she wants oh yeah she wants you to get
04:59
the fuck out of her life that’s what she
05:02
wants
05:04
there’s really not much else you can do
05:06
at this point
05:07
oh we’re done it won’t work yes it will
05:12
no it won’t yes it will
05:17
she’s not get any younger you know she
05:19
doesn’t have any many options
05:26
it’s a terrible fucking thing to say
05:29
yeah that I didn’t that that just I
05:32
didn’t that came out the wrong way fuck
05:34
you know actually fuck you that I cannot
05:39
believe you just said that Wow you know
05:46
what you should focus on more than
05:48
anything is maybe keeping me around how
05:50
about that don’t say that
05:51
no I’m serious because I don’t even know
05:54
if I want anything to do with you at
05:56
this point
06:00
you heard great dad for many years
06:06
that’s interesting this thing just
06:08
fucked that up it did and I get I get
06:16
that you’re going through something I
06:18
get it but you like destroyed mom you
06:28
destroyed her and I am like embarrassed
06:37
of you for the first time in my life
06:40
embarrassed over you stop please
07:12
it’s a beautiful sky
07:17
did you order that thank you for
07:22
breakfast it was a Indian which is a
07:25
nice surprise usually it’s like you know
07:27
Cheerios or something
07:36
fuck is that was nothing it’s nothing
07:38
focus that what is that
07:41
Svetlana oh wow you got our name
07:44
tattooed on you yes but they are doing
07:47
amazing things with tattoo room although
07:48
these days it was it fuck I know what
07:55
did she get yours too
07:57
yes well she was supposed to she didn’t
08:04
she sobered up what mine was done so she
08:08
changed her mind and I’m happy that she
08:10
didn’t Jesus Christ how come none of me
08:25
mirrors in here that’s just a new thing
08:28
I’m trying you know no mirrors the inner
08:32
me can emerge and I don’t have to worry
08:33
about the cosmetic yeah yeah
08:50
the last thing I would ever want to do
08:51
is embarrass you
09:24
back
09:38
[Music]
09:51
[Applause]
09:53
[Music]
10:04
[Music]
10:11
[Applause]
10:12
[Music]
.