Home / Featured Content / Coconut Ginger Rice With Spicy Turkish Roasted Chickpeas & Garlic Yogurt Drizzle (Gluten-Free, Vegan Option)

Coconut Ginger Rice With Spicy Turkish Roasted Chickpeas & Garlic Yogurt Drizzle (Gluten-Free, Vegan Option)

by

 

This Coconut Ginger Rice Bowl with Spicy Turkish Roasted Chickpeas and a drizzle of Garlic Yogurt sauce makes for one super delicious, healthy, and filling gluten-free vegan lunch or dinner!

If you’ve never had oven roasted chickpeas before, then you are really missing out! With a Turkish spice blend and a dash of olive oil for extra crispiness, these spicy roasted chickpeas are a true delight! While incredibly delicious on their own (they make a great healthy snack), they also make a divine accompaniment to this coconut ginger rice, and are never not delicious with a garlic sauce.

When I threw this little fusion bowl together, I admittedly found myself very pleased with the melding of flavors & textures, and I certainly wasn’t complaining about the aesthetics either!

If you are looking to kick things up a notch in the flavor department, and want a fully satisfying, healthy, and beautiful meal, look no further–this delicious dish will transport your taste buds to blissful contentment…

Recipe Features

  • Easy to make.
  • Rich in BIG flavors.
  • Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan.
Coconut Ginger Rice with Spicy Turkish Roasted Chickpeas & Garlic Yogurt Drizzle (Gluten-Free, Vegan Option)

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

