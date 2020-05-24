Coffee Kindness Moments

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’

~Fred Rogers

More than a walk.

I took my kids for a walk around town today to get a little fresh air and exercise. We’re all dealing with cabin fever better than I’d hoped, although I doubt it will last. We will stay inside until the CDC gives us the all-clear to return to normal activities. Meanwhile, we make the best of things.

While still respecting the rules of social distancing, we go for a walk in our town. I take chalk with us, and at various intervals, we stop to chalk the walk with happy pictures and encouraging messages. This idea was sent to me by a friend, and the days we were supposed to do it, it rained. So, we’ll do it now instead. We drew rainbows and houses, happy faces and hearts, homes and flowers. We told our neighbors to stay safe and to be happy, to wash their hands and to be well. Then, we kept walking.

I’d heard that a few neighborhoods were placing teddy bears in the windows so that the kids could go on a bear hunt. It seems like word had gotten out because most of the houses we passed had multiple bears hiding in multiple windows. My kids grew more excited with each find, shouting to me each one they spied. When we were done, we declared ourselves Teddy Bear Hunt World Champs, drew pictures to commemorate our accomplishment, and walked back home.

This is the community I live in.

Of course, I knew this community was special when I first came to town on a visit. The town was lovelier, the people friendlier. There was just something about it that said HOME to me. A welcome mat of a place, not much larger than one. I moved here five years ago and joined the community I had so admired.

Bad apples.

Don’t think for a minute we’re without our hoarders, however. In the wake of the global pandemic, our store shelves were swept clean by mobs of shoppers determined to get every last roll of toilet paper and carton of eggs. These sorts of people are everywhere, and we may not know who they are, but we certainly know where they fit into the grand scheme of things.

Like Mr. Rogers, I’m looking for the helpers. They’re everywhere — if we’re paying attention.

I was invited to a local emergency group where updates are regularly posted regarding the virus. News is added, but members also add resources for those in need. Posts go up all the time about carrying meals and groceries to people who can’t get out (at no charge) or giving away toilet paper to those who really need some right now. A call went out immediately upon notification that schools would close to organize lunches for children. Other members offered to provide childcare for members with essential jobs.

Help happened, and it just keeps happening. It’s not just chalking the walk and making a teddy bear hunt for kids. All the time, members of my community are reaching out to one another in the only way we can — virtually. We’re extending offers of support, friendship, and resources to make sure that our members have their needs met during this hardship.

Not all communities are as lucky, and the way we feel about people might be impacted by the communities we see in our own lives. Some communities might see only panic hoarding and selfishness. It colors our greater perception of humanity.

Mirror, mirror.

But even in communities where outreach doesn’t seem to be a priority, it’s important to remember that we, as individuals, are community members. We get to decide what role we’ll play. Maybe all we can do is stuff a teddy bear in the window and hope it makes someone’s day or message an elderly neighbor to see if they need anything when we run to the store. Maybe we can’t do much, but I truly believe we can do something.

When Mr. Rogers told us to look for the helpers, he could have told us to look in the mirror. If we don’t see any helpers there, it may be time to become one. After all, individuals make up the larger community.

If you’ve ever been in line at Starbucks and had someone in front of you pay for your order, you know how powerful kindness can be. It radiates outward. Someone buys our coffee, and we buy it for the person behind us. They buy it for the person behind them. It keeps going. The joy spreads outward, and maybe other kind acts happen because of one that got started on a whim.

Moment of truth.

This is our coffee kindness moment. What will we do with it? What types of community members will we be? Hoarders or helpers? Will we be someone who makes this easier or harder, and how will we see ourselves when it’s done?

I live in a kind community, and today we gave back to it. We can be proud of that. Every day, we have the opportunity to decide what kind of person we’ll be.

Whoever that is, whatever it is we choose, I hope it’s someone Mr. Rogers would have been proud to call Neighbor.

—

—

