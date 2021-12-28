Get Daily Email
Cognitive Patience: Improving Your Experience Day by Day

Be happy waiting, no matter how impatient you are

I have always been irritable. I jaywalk because I don’t bother waiting for the lights; I get frustrated over the slightest delay of a bus. Why is it always that we are the first car stopped by the lights? In short, I had no chill.

My epiphany took place in a real traffic incident.

I was stuck in the traffic on the first row of the upper deck of the bus. I wasn’t even looking through the windows — yes, a waste of the front seats — I use all my transit time replying to messages and emails as usual. Through the gentle lo-fi music in my earphones, there was a series of low reverberating thuds ahead, followed shortly by a persistent car horn. Only then did I see it — five consecutive cars crashed into each other.

I looked straight into the eyes of my vague reflection in the glass pane. We won’t be home any time soon.

I left my office right before the peak hour began. I sped off at five thirty, delightful about how the day went and how the night could’ve gone — of rest and solitude, with silence to my ears in my studio apartment. Oh how much I would’ve loved it.

With my mood ruined, I may as well start some ruddy administration business, at least I might be able to leave early tomorrow. I laid out my laptop on the narrow window sill, opening emails from different departments and offices demanding receipts and formal communication that I had yet attend.

The fire truck fire through the traffic, flashing in a glorious red, while the ambulance blasted through with their all-so-familiar tune. The police car made a grand entry through the single lane as every other vehicle held their breaths and squeezed a path for them.

I wasn’t beyond sending off the fourth reimbursement form to the secretary before I heard the engine start as the bus vibrated to life.

I glanced at my watch — fifteen to seven.

Isn’t it impressive, what these people could achieve? Clearing a five-car traffic accident within an hour of crashing.

What more do I have to complain?

I left the scene, probably less lighthearted than how I got into it. Scrap home. I’m going to my parent’s home for a quick dinner and a chat.

Photo credit:  Vlad Fonsark from Pexels

About Maia Sham

Current medical student interested in the intersections between public health and data science, while maintaining considerable interest in the world of zoology. Over ten years of experience playing musical performance on flute and piano. Retired cross-country athlete and amateur swimming — now a couch potato indulging in books, anime, movies and TV. 🇭🇰🇬🇧🇯🇵

