Collective Tears

I see a time of Seven Generations when all the colors of mankind will gather under the Sacred Tree of Life and the whole Earth will become one circle again.

~ Lakota Blessing

…

today, I asked the dictionary a question,

how do you define Love?

it gave me a bunch of answers:

a profoundly tender, passionate

affection for another

a feeling of warm personal attachment

or deep affection, as for a parent,

child, or friend

sexual passion or desire

then, I posed the same question

to the coconut palm trees

of my jewel of a pueblo, Loíza

their roots digging deeper into the soil,

softly whispered, “it is a vow of

enduring commitment to let us stay”

their towering trunks slowly swaying

in the cool Caribbean breeze, murmured,

“it means to hold our destroyers responsible

for the greed of taking a land not theirs”

those long and slender leaves tickling

each other with the passing of the wind,

cried, “it is a promise to not replace us

with cement and stone”

my gaze holding their magnificence,

I was left wondering how much longer

these beautiful bailarinas will be allowed to stay

on what is theirs — la madre tierra de Borikén

but I know that the dictionary cannot hear

the sobbing of this Madre Tierra

and I realize that the world is losing its humanity

I also understand that today

is yesterday’s tomorrow,

and there will be many more todays

with the same impossible question about Love

in this riddle that is life, perhaps

there is no answer…..

still, I hold hope in my heart

that without defining the indefinable

the verdant nature of this precious pueblo,

and of the entire archipelago (+ our planet)

will survive all of the destruction

because Love is a reminder of our humanity

it’s what makes our world a kinder place

and our existence depends on nurturing more of it

…

Originally crafted in February 2022, this piece has stayed in my mind and today I made a few edits: adding the stanza beginning ‘my gaze,’ including ‘coconut’ to palm trees, and re-working the two last stanzas.

Note: the reference to ‘beautiful ballerinas’ (‘bailarinas’ en español) is borrowed from the original concept from the Puerto Rican iconic artist, Don Castor Ayala.

…

Gracias for reading.

Gracias for reading.

Check out my travel blog, La Trekista as well as my recently updated business website, Lola’s Lines.

…

Acknowledging the Arawak, the First Peoples of Borikén, on whose unceded lands my work is created. In gratitude for and in honor of our Elders, past, present, and emerging. May my work always unapologetically and boldly uplift our wondrous Indigenous Taíno, Iñeri, and African roots.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Louie Martinez via Unsplash