Comforting Comfort Food

One of my favorite 7-course meals is a pan of roasted potatoes and a six-pack….

All kidding aside, comfort food during my teenage years was junk garbage. There were days when my friends and I would scrape together change we found on floors and in between furniture just so we could rip through a fast-food drive-thru to get some greasy burgers.

What a colossal waste of money…

Nowadays my comfort food is guilt-free plant-based eating. Whether roasted potatoes, steel-cut oats slow-cooked with dates and berries, all healthy, all comforting.

Knowing I am eating well for my betterment is comforting. Knowing that none of the foods I consume now are animal products, that’s comforting.

Previously published on Dannalexander.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com