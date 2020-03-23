Get Daily Email
Comforting Comfort Food

Comfort food during my teenage years was junk garbage.

One of my favorite 7-course meals is a pan of roasted potatoes and a six-pack….

All kidding aside, comfort food during my teenage years was junk garbage. There were days when my friends and I would scrape together change we found on floors and in between furniture just so we could rip through a fast-food drive-thru to get some greasy burgers.

What a colossal waste of money…

Nowadays my comfort food is guilt-free plant-based eating. Whether roasted potatoes, steel-cut oats slow-cooked with dates and berries, all healthy, all comforting.

Knowing I am eating well for my betterment is comforting. Knowing that none of the foods I consume now are animal products, that’s comforting.

Previously published on Dannalexander.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

