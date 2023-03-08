Comic Book Review — Blacula: Return of the King



Fans of horror comics, particularly vampire gothic horror, will find much to sink their teeth into in this full-color, original graphic novel that is based on 1972 vampire horror and Blaxploitation film Blacula!

Published by Zombie Love Studios, Blacula: Return of the King is written by Rodney Barnes; drawn and colored by Jason Shawn Alexander with contributions from artist Scott Hampton. It’s lettered by Marshall Dillon.

In the year 1780, while on a diplomatic mission attempting to end the Slave Trade. African Prince Mamuwalde and his wife Princess Luva, were murdered by their host. A mysterious Transylvanian Count, Dracula.



Angered by this black princes “arrogance” in presuming to treat with him as an equal, Dracula punishes Mamuwalde by turning him into a vampire, entombing his wife Luva, alive, and cursing him with the name “Blacula.”



Dracula then seals Mamuwalde in a coffin that he hides deep in his castle crypt that’s discovered centuries later and brought to 1970’s Los Angeles.

Blacula is revived then starts a vampiric epidemic as he ravages the marginalized citizenry of Downtown & West Hollywood. He pursues a doppelgänger of his beloved wife Luva, to tragic outcome.

Cut to modern day Los Angeles where Blacula: Return of the King opens..

Tina Thomas, a young African-American reporter, writes for “Dark Knights,” a blog that “chronicles all things unnatural, uneasy, and undead in the greater Los Angeles area.”



For the past six months, people have been disappearing, rumors of the denizens of South Central L.A. insist that the urban legends of vampires roaming Los Angeles in the early 1970s were true and Blacula is behind the recent disappearances.

During her investigations, Tina meets Kross, a young Angeleno whose family has been plagued by the curse of Blacula since his first rash of attacks back in the 70’s. Kross leads a vigilante group whose members all share a tragic history of vampirism in the wake of Blacula’s dark reign. Kross and his band are determined to kill Blacula, and skeptical Tina finds herself joining their cause.

Meanwhile, a regenerated Blacula has his own personal score to settle. His singular mission is to hunt down and kill his Sire, Count Dracula. By any means. Over the course of the graphic novel, Blacula gives little concern about anything or anyone who gets in the way of his relentless pursuit of The Count,

The most vulnerable denizens of Los Angeles are caught in the crossfire of the ruthless pursuits of powerful entities. A narrative thread that’s timely and unfortunately evergreen. I loved the dialogue but I won’t spoil the story for you, you need to read this excellent tale for yourself.

Blacula: Return of the King is a triumph of neo-gothic horror storytelling. It’s written by Mr.Barnes so densely and it’s sweep of a story so majestic, that he adeptly connects the mythical characters and occult creatures lurking in the shadows while highlighting the ongoing, true life legacy of race, chattel slavery, socioeconomics and greed. And confronts the reader with horrors both real and imagined.



Blacula’s thirst for blood and revenge is all consuming and is quite understandable, but no less horrific as his minions are mere pawns, just as much as Draculas.



The tragedy of innocents in the way of this all out blood feud between the powerful mimic todays headlines of the underserved struggling, duped, used and discarded by affluent Alpha predators. Vampires are in a way, the ultimate expression of the modern day “1%” mentality.

Beautifully illustrated by Jason Shawn Alexander, Blacula: Return of the King is a feast for the eyes. Gritty urban and gothic horror elements are as detailed and chaotic as the mind and motivations of its protagonist.



In fact, Mr. Alexander’s illustrations are in my opinion, reminiscent of one of my all-time favorite comic book illustrators Bill Sienkiewicz, during his Moon Knight & New Mutants runs for Marvel. Bold, experimental, raw, and kinetic.

I loved the sinewy splash of action that contrasted the quieter beats, the deftly rendered panels featuring beautifully drawn black characters that allowed the story to catch its breath, before suddenly plunging the reader back into the whirl of violence and chaos.

If you’re a fan of vampire lore, sly social commentary, solid gothic storytelling and plain old balls-out horror action? Look no further than Blacula: Return of the King. It is a cleverly written, current, visual tour de force that’s begging for a modern day film version! Blacula: Return of the King, is currently my favorite graphic novel this year!

Available now wherever books & comics are sold. Or on Amazon

Oh, to get you in the mood. Check out the opening credits to the original 1972 film “Blacula” Featuring the excellent performance of William Marshall as Mamuwalde/Blacula and Vonetta McGee as Tina/Luva – free with Amazon Prime!

All Art – Zombie Love Studios