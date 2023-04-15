Confused by Your Partner’s Fluctuating Emotions? Here’s What You Should Know

We all want to find that special someone who loves us deeply and consistently. However, sometimes we may find ourselves in a relationship where our partner exhibits inconsistent behavior towards us. They may be loving and attentive one moment, and distant and uninterested the next. Those behaviors are confusing and hurtful, and we may wonder what we have done wrong or if our partner truly loves us.

Here I am going to explore the possible reasons why our partners exhibit inconsistent behavior towards us, and what we can do to address the situation so that to maintain a healthy and long-term relationship.

Reasons why partners mixed with on-again, off-again behavior.

Lack of love and commitment

The most fundamental reason why a partner exhibits mixed signals is: he/she does not love you deeply. Always this simple answer that your partner is not fully committed to the relationship. They may see us as a backup option, someone to be with until someone better comes along. They may not be willing to fully invest in the relationship so only show affection and attention when it is convenient for them.

Lack of experience in relationships

Despite the above reason, your partner shows hot and cold behaviors may be because he/she lacks experience in relationships. They may not understand the importance of communication and consistency in a relationship, and may not know how to express their feelings and needs in a healthy way. This behavior can lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings, as we may not understand why our partner is acting the way they are.

Prioritizing other things over the relationship

Your partner may have fluctuating behavior and emotions towards you when they have other priorities in their lives, such as their career or personal goals. Therefore, they may only show affection and attention when they have free time and neglect us when they are busy. He/She may not notice that but this behavior is hurtful, as we are the ones who feel like we are not a priority in their lives.

If he/she keeps happening, what we can do to address the situation?

Have an honest conversation

The first step is always to have an honest conversation with them. Express our feelings and concerns in a calm and non-judgmental way, and ask our partner to do the same. Listen actively to what they have to say and try to understand their perspective, even if we do not agree with it.

Set clear expectations

One thing to remind, during the conversation we should set clear expectations for what we want and need from the relationship. We should communicate our boundaries and what we are willing to tolerate, and our partner should do the same. This will help us both understand what the other person expects from the relationship and can prevent misunderstandings in the future.

Take action

If our partner is not willing to meet our needs and expectations, then it is time to reevaluate the relationship and take action accordingly. We don’t need to settle for someone who does not love us deeply and consistently, and should not compromise our own happiness and well-being for the sake of a relationship.

Being in a relationship where our partner shows mixed behavior towards us can be confusing and hurtful. Before any actions are taken, having an honest conversation might help to rebuild the relationship.

Always remember that we deserve to be loved deeply and consistently, and should not settle for anything less!

—

