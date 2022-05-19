Congratulations, Your Advice on Being Single Is Terrible

I’ve been single for a stupefying majority of my adult life, but it’s never really been a mystery to me why that might be. I’m a beautifully absurd mélange of neuroses, insecurity, demisexuality, social ineptitude, bad luck, worse timing and the raw physical eroticism of an asymmetrical sloth bear. A pretty big swath of people around the globe, however, are positive they understand my circumstance way better than I could ever hope to. And mercifully for me, they’re only too eager to impart these antidotes to my solitude out of pure, enlightened benevolence.

I know, we’re barely into this and I’m already laying on the snark pretty thick. I’m mostly sorry about that. It’s just that when you go year after year without winning anyone’s fancy regardless of what you do or don’t try, your isolation deficit starts accruing compound interest for lack of any metaphorical payment. And like any kind of debt, it gets to be like a dragging anchor on other parts of your day to day reality.

A lot of the attempts at uplifting guidance I get comes from my well-meaning inner circle that are clinically proven better people than me. But they share a common blind spot in believing that their approach to (or disinterest in) the labyrinth of torturous horrors that is romantic pursuits paid off like beer and skittles for them, it must be universally workable so I have to be mucking it up something awful. This starts off as passively but annoyingly smug and dismissive before it gradually becomes infuriating. To combat this, I wanted to catalog the most common nuggets of profundity I’ve heard over time and why I really, really don’t want to hear them ever again. Let’s start with the basic ones I often get if I even broach the topic of loneliness.

“SPEND THIS TIME WORKING ON/CARING FOR/FIGURING OUT YOURSELF”

Let’s go ahead and scratch this horse right out of the paddock. For the years leading up to and for several years after someone’s of legal drinking age, this is absolutely sage guidance. For a gainfully employed, relatively healthy and stable 37 year old man with at least a bare minimum of emotional intelligence required to write this article, it’s deeply patronizing.

All of us are works in progress and will be until the moment death tells us our table is ready. There are stretches of life’s potholed highway where we’ll do quite a bit more self-molding than others, and for best results we can’t be distracted by someone else’s staticky, noise polluting influence – for a while. But most of us tacitly agreed to take part in civilization by not joining a sovereign clan of frozen prairie nomads, which means part of whittling yourself an identity is taking into account how you jive with the rest of society’s playbook. We need third party feedback to analyze what may or may not need inward adjusting, like all other high-end merch. it’s impossible to fully understand yourself without some type of intimacy with at least one other bipedal organism, and being on your own too long can make even the sanest among us feel permanently unfinished. This is not a feeling I relish. Because relish is gross.

In a lot of ways, I’m in the best place I’ve ever been in my ridiculous little life and I’m ready to at least try sharing it in a meaningful way. Getting here was a gruesome, dehydrating trek. Please stop belittling both me and my experiences with uninformed suggestions I outgrew a decade ago.

“BUT YOU ARE LOVED/BUT YOU’RE NOT ALONE”

Maazel tov, you’ve managed to make my multifaceted, deep rooted, occasionally agonizing struggles with emotional seclusion feel completely trivialized in just four tiny monosyllables. Seriously, I went straight past impressed and head first into dazzled.

Like like the Hallmark Channel or baking with lard, his sentiment comes from a place of well-meaning warmth yet shows a worrying lack of understanding about how human needs work. I grew up with an infuriatingly supportive family and I’m constantly surrounded by friends who bizarrely have yet to realize how insufferable I am, but not all types of affection are interchangeable.

We’ve all got multifaceted soulful itches in places we can’t reach without some hardcore nerve damage, and some companions scrape a wide swath of them all at once. Others don’t or can’t. I’m thick as a cinderblock of fudge wrapped in whale blubber and know that I’m cared for to an absurd degree by way more people than I deserve, that’s how strong my support network is. But thoroughly understanding that I’m loved by my sister or the bonsai tree I somehow haven’t managed to kill yet doesn’t make the ache of not having someone to lay in bed having soul-baring talks with in the middle of the night magically vaporize. Brushing off my desire for such a partnership by implying I should feel completely fulfilled with the connections I already have isn’t soothing, it’s massively guilt inducing and makes me feel like an ungrateful clod. This strikes me as at least a little unfair.

“YOU CAN’T LOVE SOMEONE ELSE UNTIL YOU LOVE YOURSELF”

This is like saying my car somehow had feldgrau stripes mysteriously paint themselves on my car last night because my cousin named her guinea pig Waddles; these are two concepts that don’t have the least bit of anything to do with each other.

To be totally fair, it’s the verbiage that wedges right into wherever my craw is supposed to rather than the intent behind it. Having no sense of value for yourself can make anyone vulnerable to truly revolting emotional abuse – involuntary yet self-inflicted and sadly very often irreversible. But as someone who’s gone through a literal lifetime of Depression, the absolutism of it is borderline insulting.

When I’ve dealt with unpredictable and severe emotional plunges, even with effective treatment, I don’t exactly esteem myself the worthiest of fellows. I’ve been shepherded through them by the aforementioned comrades who care for me far past what common sense would dictate, and loving them because of that and much more is beyond effortless, no matter where I stand on myself. Healthy attraction (platonic, amorous or otherwise) is based purely on the quality of whoever it is you favor and the lengths you’re willing to go for their worthiness, not based on whether or not you feel you deserve them. Does this usually result in self-perpetuating, non-starter romantic failures? Most assuredly. But when you’re trudging through the lowest depths of your psyche, and the thought of bringing joy to someone else is enough make you actually care about crossing through it? Come on.

I mean, seriously. Come on.

—

