Connection With Men at Work

I lead a Men’s workshop earlier this week for a govt. organization, which was arranged to raise awareness for Mental Health

It was also the first time they had done anything like that and the first time I had run a workshop like that for an organization.

Leading up to the workshop I had no idea what to expect.

On the day, we had 20 men in the room who were probably in the room because they had to be there. It was quite obvious that they had no idea either what to expect.

The first 15-20 min of the workshop was essentially me talking at the men and I could see their eyes rolling and checking out. It felt dry and boring.

So, I decided to throw the pre-planned structure away and improvised.

I asked everyone in the room how they were feeling and in came the responses – “Fine”, “Good”, “Fine”, “Fine”, “Fine”, “Fine”, “Good”, “Fine”….

I questioned what that actually meant and if its really the case that, as men, our vocabulary is limited to two words when it comes to feelings – Fine and Good?

One person said, “but this is what we are told to say in society and not show emotions because it is seen as weakness”.

Another person said, “I don’t really want to burden anyone”

We went on to talk about just how as men we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders and never ask for help or for anyone to share our burden with.

And yet, we find it hard to say that we are Good Men!

We talked about the times when we felt hurt or rejected in our lives.

We talked about how men don’t tell each other how much other men’s friendship means to us.

We talked about how each one of us needed to be that person who initiates the emotional connection with other men.

We shared stories and got to know each other.

By the end go the workshop, the room felt connected, warm and as if we had known each other for years.

There was a palpable sense of starting off a brotherhood!

I have been left feeling humbled and super grateful to have an experience like that!

ARE THERE PLACES IN YOUR LIVES, ESPECIALLY AT WORK, WHERE YOU CAN BE MORE VULNERABLE WITH MEN AND WHAT STOPS YOU FROM IT?

