Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Conquer Your Shame

Conquer Your Shame

Raising your voice raises awareness and that’s where transformation happens.

by Leave a Comment

Shame on you!” “You should be ashamed of yourself!” “What did she expect wearing that outfit?

Are these harmless admonitions or destructive weapons?  Have you said them or had them said to you? Is the feeling of shame so ingrained in us from an early age that we automatically take it on and make it our own even when someone else does something to us?

We’re talking about shame, not guilt.  Guilting focuses on the act that leads to the messaging, “What I did was bad,” while shaming targets who the person is, so the message they carry forward is, “I am bad.”  Imagine how paralyzing that can be.  Or maybe you don’t have to imagine; maybe you are experiencing it—as so many others are—right now.

The immediate and astounding popularity of Dr. Brené Brown’s 2010 TEDx Houston talk showed the public’s interest in the topic of shame. We were interested because subconsciously or consciously we carried shame and didn’t know what to do with it other than continue to try to bury it deeper and deeper.  Brené’s words,

Shame can’t survive being spoken. Shame needs 3 things to survive: secrecy, silence and judgment,

accompanied me during the weeks leading up to the public sharing of my secret which I had kept buried inside me for over 38 years. As soon as I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was convinced I had to share my shame regardless of the results or it would literally kill me.  It was internally devouring me.

It took six more years to find the right time and place along with the necessary courage to say the words out loud. I found myself doing just that in front of the Nevada State Legislature, telling my story of being trafficked for over six years while testifying for a bill supporting increased penalties against human traffickers. And a miracle happened.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Brené was right; shame didn’t survive being spoken.  After decades of living the imposter syndrome and fearing rejection and scorn, my shame was swept away by the tsunami of love and support I was surprisingly greeted with after I said the scary stuff out loud.  Speaking my shame conquered my shame.  Since then, I’ve witnessed many others enjoy the same results in their own unique ways by embracing the knowledge that speaking your shame begins the process of conquering your shame.

You don’t have to testify in a public hearing or become an advocate of an issue to conquer your shame. Just sharing your shame with one trusted person can unleash your power.  However, if you do choose to share it more widely, be ready for stunning results. 

I was generously given credit for the passing of the bill and was even referred to as “the heart of the bill” by the Chairman of the committee because personal testimony—sharing our truth—cuts through the thickest of bureaucracy and the indifference of those used to judging instead of understanding.  Here are the results of the bill, 2013’s AB 67, that passed unanimously through both houses. Raising your voice raises awareness and that’s where transformation happens.

TIP:  When you are ready to begin the journey of conquering your shame, be gentle with yourself, move slowly and thoughtfully, and confide in a trusted family member, friend, therapist or spiritual guide first.  The year before I was asked to testify, I spoke to a closed group of students, teachers and counselors at the school I had graduated from decades earlier, which was a school of detention for kids who had gone through the judicial system.  When I knew I was going to testify publicly, I visited close friends and clients to warn them before they heard the news through the media.  This helped prepare me not only for what parts of my story to share, but also for the unexpected positive responses.

 

Shutterstock

About Amy Ayoub

Amy Ayoub is a public speaking coach who creates a safe space for her clients to conquer their shame. Amy discovered that public speaking training isn’t always about public speaking; at its best, it’s like a fire walk or ropes course—a vehicle to break through fears that are holding you back. Her experiences as a breast cancer and sex trafficking survivor, being named the first woman in Nevada history to be appointed to the popular Nevada Athletic (Boxing) Commission and being the subject of an award-winning documentary, The Zen Speaker: Breaking the Silence, informs her coaching and serves as a model for how lives can be transformed when courage conquers shame.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x