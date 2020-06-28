Consumable

My heart is for sale

like Mezcal on a high shelf.

Strong, to wake the dead.

Full and fragile. Hold

it with two hands ’cause if you

break it, you buy it.

My love is for sale

like a sweater on a rack

that you can’t afford.

Non refundable

and one of a kind. Used and

in good condition.

—

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

*************************

Photo credit: istockphoto