Home / Featured Content / Consumable

Consumable

If you break it, you buy it.

by Leave a Comment

My heart is for sale
like Mezcal on a high shelf.
Strong, to wake the dead.

Full and fragile. Hold
it with two hands ’cause if you
break it, you buy it.

My love is for sale
like a sweater on a rack
that you can’t afford.

Non refundable
and one of a kind. Used and
in good condition.

Previously published on medium

Photo credit: istockphoto

