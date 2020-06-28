Consumable

My heart is for sale
like Mezcal on a high shelf.
Strong, to wake the dead.
Full and fragile. Hold
it with two hands ’cause if you
break it, you buy it.
My love is for sale
like a sweater on a rack
that you can’t afford.
Non refundable
and one of a kind. Used and
in good condition.
—
Previously published on medium
*******************************
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
*************************
Photo credit: istockphoto
.