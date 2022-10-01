Content Creating and Writing as a New Parent

As every parent can say, having a child comes with a lot of challenges. Those who read my last article

know that I resigned from 9–5 work. Now I’m “driving a new car”, so to speak, in the form of writing, researching, and what feels like project management.

Having a baby is not something someone can practice beforehand due to:

sickness

growth spurts

parent’s schedule changes

and more.

Take this week for example:

Monday: We were on our way back from rural Pennsylvania; from grandmother spending time with her great granddaughter. Normally this wouldn’t count, but that was definitely a big wrench in my new work (new, but not new — not the first time writing a book and online articles).

Tuesday: Baby was getting back on her home routine, so she did not nap or eat normally. Also, I had a hair appointment Tuesday. It was scheduled for 6:00 pm, in time for my wife to get back from work. I ended up spending more than an hour getting the car ready for the baby, just in case wife was late due to traffic. I installed the car seat base, made sure it was level, put up the window blinds, and put in a mirror so I could see the baby while driving — plus watching and taking care of the baby. And it turned out my wife was late due to a car accident (not hers, obviously) and I took the baby to my hair appointment, then she picked the baby up from the hair stylist’s office when she came into town.

Wednesday, today: Day started on schedule. Getting to my day’s online article. After this, getting my suit on and prepare for another day at the employment workshop I’m hosting along with the public library.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Image Provided by Author

Working after a baby comes into your life is all about planning. Today’s planning started yesterday with getting the baby to bed on time and made sure she was not hungry. Planning is the number 1 life saver. The only item we can’t plan for, is the baby. But, with good planning, we can work around obstacles.

A guy I know, Michael V., said that planning [planning work] is the most critical part of success. I agree with him. And having contingencies in place. For him, he’s in insurance, so if he has a cancelation that’s okay, he’s planned another 2 possible activities already. And here’s some marriage advice: both spouses should know and agree with the plan. While writing this, I’ve changed two diapers already. I call those bathroom breaks, not wrenches.

My wife thinks she coming down with a cold from PA, baby has been stuffy as well. Although I’m sure NC will is the cure for all illnesses, I’m planning accordingly.

I’m looking forward to learning what I can in the next seasons. Still have over 200 drafts on Medium, physical exercise to schedule in, and a book to write, but planning is key.

That’s what I hope I was able to relay today, that planning is the key when you have a baby.

I like to make these parent and baby stories shorter, so the readers can go on about their day quickly and will have time to share the story. So, thanks for reading! Thanks for positive comments!

P.S. Naturally and as always, The Good Men Project , you have permission to use my photos when it comes to my stories. It looks weird on your website with other people’s photos. And people don’t get to know me and my family’s story if they see discrepancies in photos. That credibility decline falls on me, not you. Readers think it is me making errors. But, whatever you want to do, per your policy.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***