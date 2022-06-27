Controlling CANCER Self-Talk

On March 16, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, I was in a surgeon’s examination room with my husband waiting for the consultation to begin. I talked with my specialist a few days earlier who shared with me the cancer diagnosis. The time in between the diagnosis and the consultation did not lessen my anxiety. I was overwhelmed.

I was grateful for my husband being in the room with me so he could hear what I missed in my flood of emotions. He did just that and asked all of the relevant questions. Between the two of us, we knew what was ahead of us to get cancer out of me once and for all.

I am now waiting for the surgery to take place in early May and so I am putting the time I have to good use. I am doing daily meditation and mindset exercises and practices to get me in a good headspace for the journey ahead of me.

When I get quiet and let my mind welcome new ideas and concepts, I am often rewarded with acronyms.

The first significant acronym came to me in the 1980s as I was commuting to the office one morning and was reflecting on a friend who was a hugger. Every time I would see her, she would hug me hello and good0bye. This was awkward for me as I didn’t at that time have the habit of hugging.

The acronym that came to mind was Helping Us Grow Stronger-HUGS!!! At that moment, I started to see the value of hugging and began my way to becoming a world-class hugger. Over the years, I have hugged and been hugged by some amazing people. Those hugs have left a lasting impression on me and who I am today. When I ask to hug someone or they ask to hug me, I know we are about to share an experience that will likely lead to being stronger.

I wrote my first book on LEADERS after the acronym came to me in my quiet time one morning.

The download into my mind was instantaneous and unexpected, I quickly wrote it down to now lose it with the next round of thoughts that would surely come rushing into my mind.

These 7 traits are some of the most impactful for any leader to have in their toolkit.

Listening

Empowering

Achieving

Directing

Educating

Recognizing

Serving

Recently, during my quiet time, a download came to mind that is timely given the cancer diagnosis.

CANCER

Compassion

Acceptance

Noise

Care

Emotions

Resilience

Steeping myself in the Compassion that surrounds me from so many people serves as a solid foundation for anything that comes my way on this recovery and healing journey.

Acceptance of the cancer diagnosis is kinder and gentler than fighting against it as if it were not real and somehow denying its existence will make it go away.

There is a deafening Noise that comes with the cancer diagnosis that would inhibit my ability to hear the most important messages that will come my way.

Going through a cancer fight requires a lot of Care to triumph over it, being open to self-care and being cared for by other people is part of the deal.

Some of the Emotions that I have been feeling since learning about cancer have brought me to tears at the most inopportune moments and not letting them come out, is not an option.

I have developed a strong Resilience muscle through some challenging life experiences, which gives me the evidence I need to confidently get through this latest one with cancer.

The mind seeks patterns and I have found that my mind revels in the patterns that come with acronyms. My mind remembers them and I can interject them when my self-talk becomes too scary. I can tap into the acronyms that remind me of how everything is working for my best outcome.

How do you open your mind to the thoughts that would be most supportive of you and your life experience?

What patterns are most familiar and supportive to your mind?

How would you invite creativity into your self-talk?

With much gratitude…

Editor’s Note: Phil passed away unexpectedly due to complications following his surgery. We publish this as a tribute to his life, generosity, wisdom and kindness. RIP Phil, you will always be missed.

