Convocation of Star Minds

“A Queen and King have gone and lived among them

from conception to grave,”

He said.

“Yes,”

she replied. “Their report back is not good.”

“What?” he asked.

“They have reported they will not return to the planet

that is called Earth. One dominating species has been and is

using Games to capture and hoard resources needed for the entire LifeField,”

she said in a shuddering tone.

“The LifeField is unraveling,” she continued

“because the LifeForce itself is being used to mine minds and bodies for power

to fuel these Games,” she went on. “As a result, human minds deliberately harm each other to gain rewards in this game, and to avoid punishment.”

The StarFields of minds hearing this reeled in shock, disgust, some compassion, but with not a little anger.

A story arose among the witnessing minds as they closely attended to the Field of All Minds gathered to hear the Queen and King’s report.

This is the Story that Arose.

As species minds grow in scope such that time becomes a question,

as do life and death, as well as the meaning of events, sometimes they make mistakes in interpreting

what they allow themselves to perceive. A key power of any mind is the ability to perceive some but not All Things.

As we all know, the scope of any mind is due entirely to the biological structure of its body that permits what it can take in and process. Sentient minds process and use information not only from their local space and time but sometimes subtle emanations from All Space and Time.

Many multi-cellular sentient groups scattered throughout All Space and Time have attained this level of mind.

Some species that have been observed in All Space develop the idea of Gods and/or Goddesses (powers that look and act as they do) as governors of their lives. Most grow out of this and after an evolutionary time begin to see themselves as particles of mind among other particles of mind that exist as their own kind.

“It would be impossible to convey the next stages of evolution of mind to almost all humans on Earth,” the Queen reported. The King agreed.

The next stage is seeing all living beings in local space as particles of mind who exhibit Brownian motion-type interactions in the complex variable space that is any given group mind.

This stage is followed in evolutionary time by an understanding of the interactions between all minds on the species planet of origin and any planets of subsequent residence.

Next, the power of the LifeField to use thermodynamics and basic physical interaction types (e.g., Brownian motion, gravity) that are random in non-living space, to build and power carefully controlled, interacting molecular structures that persist throughout space and time in forms needed at any given time and location in All Space at the molecular, cellular, and multi-cellular organism levels is understood.

The species who participate in the All Mind Space have evolved to this level.

We know that the shape of mind expressions for all local species are seen in the life conditions of all creatures who reside in a planet’s LifeField. These conditions are biomarkers of any given species’ beneficence or destructiveness.

The King noted, “Among humans on Earth, collateral damage due to serving the will of all fathers is considered normal and to be expected. Fathers do not act for the most part unless they are rewarded to their satisfaction. Mothers adapt or die.”

All Minds gasped. Such long-term extreme imbalance suggested all lifeforms on Earth had suffered much destruction.

Then the Queen and King both noted, “The sentient group on planet Earth that call themselves human hate their own biology because it doesn’t provide whatever

rewards they want from their own chosen activities

in the Game that they have made of their lives.

A key rule of their game is a fundamental imbalance between the social roles of mothers and fathers such that all mothers are disadvantaged and all fathers are over-advantaged. This situation is a source of reward for all members of human society, one that distributes rewards unevenly to fathers, but allows mothers to live and produce the next generation. Ruler fathers of this species consider humans to be the only species of interest or intelligence on planet Earth, and indeed, among All Minds in All Space. Ruling human fathers are considered the only thing of interest among all humans and All Minds in All Space.

This state of imbalance in mind input to human activities over tens of thousands of years has even set this race against the LifeField on its planet of origin. The LifeField, as we know, exists as the greater living Mind in which All living minds participate.

The planet itself is now engaged in operations to defend itself.

Its wish is to be left to rebalance its LifeField.

The planet asks that All sentient minds stand aside and allow it to do its job.”

All Minds sat with this report for much time, and after that time had passed, this was their decision:

“The StarFields of All Mind will honor planet Earth’s request.

All Minds in All Space have stepped back. Humans are on their own.

They will figure it out or they won’t.”

—

***

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

