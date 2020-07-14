Corporate Media Hypocrisy and Systematic Racism



00:00

Funny how the media covers white riots versus black protests.

00:03

Breaking news

00:04

Seems like when the protesters are black, the media uses some pretty harsh words.

00:08

“The bad guys.”

00:09

“Lawlessness.”

00:10

“Looting.”

00:10

“Wild Animals.”

00:11

“Criminals and thugs.”

00:12

“Thugs. Isn’t it the right word?”

00:14

However, if you’re white and you’re tearing up the city because of a game, you’re just

00:18

young people.

00:19

“Young people danced on a flipped over car.”

00:21

“These UK fans did stupid things.”

00:23

“Some maybe got a little out of control.”

00:25

“Seeing a scene like this just shows how passionate the UK fans are.”

00:29

“It’s so tough to lose and unfortunately the ugly side that we sometimes see in sports.”

00:36

And notice how the police always show up to a black protest in military-grade equipment.

00:39

And yet the media claims they’re just doing nothing.

00:42

It’s inexplicable why the police are doing nothing.

00:44

Let’s mobilize the national guard.

00:45

If I am a rioter and I see the police doing nothing, I might feel like I have a license.

00:49

You would.

00:49

But at white riots, the cops actually are standing around doing nothing.

00:53

“Another group of cops over there, just standing there.”

00:55

“No one was really doing anything.”

00:57

These guys look like they could be watching a parade.

00:59

And why is it that the leadership of the black community is always called into question?

01:03

“Where is the leadership?”

01:05

“Leadership.”

01:05

“The black leadership.”

01:06

“The absence of leadership.”

01:07

“And it goes back to leadership, but that leadership has to come from the community.”

01:11

But no one ever questions the leadership of white parents who let their kids burn down

01:15

and vandalize their college campus.

01:16

“They’re just young college students who think they’re playing some kind of a game with police

01:22

officers.”

01:22

You know sometimes they don’t even call a white riot a riot.

01:26

“Party gone awry.”

01:27

“Some fans got a bit too rowdy after the win.”

01:29

“A dispute.”

01:30

“A bloody brawl.”

01:31

“There was some type of altercation.”

01:34

Waco. 170 arrested. 9 people dead.

01:37

“They’re not thugs.”

01:39

Baltime. No deaths. But it’s a riot, chalked full of thugs.

01:42

“Thugs.”

01:43

“Thugs.”

01:43

What if the media portrayed white rioters the same as black protesters?

01:47

Let’s switch the audio and see how it plays out.

01:50

“Breaking news: violent protest.”

01:52

“What you’re looking at is the unraveling of the civil society.”

01:55

“Criminals and thugs.”

01:56

“And they’re raising hell, and they’re destroying property.”

01:59

“These idiotic thugs, rioting and looting, are hurting their own people.”

02:04

“Wild animals burning buildings down.”

02:05

“Especially if they know, the media is all there, right, got the cameras on everyone,

02:09

it’s become its own reality show.”

02:11

“Who acts like that towards a police officer?”

02:13

Think for yourself. Don’t let racist media color your perceptions.

02:19

Demand fairness in media coverage. Tell the media to put an end to calling black people

02:23

thugs.

