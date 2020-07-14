Corporate Media Hypocrisy and Systematic Racism

00:00
Funny how the media covers white riots versus black protests.
00:03
Breaking news
00:04
Seems like when the protesters are black, the media uses some pretty harsh words.
00:08
“The bad guys.”
00:09
“Lawlessness.”
00:10
“Looting.”
00:10
“Wild Animals.”
00:11
“Criminals and thugs.”
00:12
“Thugs. Isn’t it the right word?”
00:14
However, if you’re white and you’re tearing up the city because of a game, you’re just
00:18
young people.
00:19
“Young people danced on a flipped over car.”
00:21
“These UK fans did stupid things.”
00:23
“Some maybe got a little out of control.”
00:25
“Seeing a scene like this just shows how passionate the UK fans are.”
00:29
“It’s so tough to lose and unfortunately the ugly side that we sometimes see in sports.”
00:36
And notice how the police always show up to a black protest in military-grade equipment.
00:39
And yet the media claims they’re just doing nothing.
00:42
It’s inexplicable why the police are doing nothing.
00:44
Let’s mobilize the national guard.
00:45
If I am a rioter and I see the police doing nothing, I might feel like I have a license.
00:49
You would.
00:49
But at white riots, the cops actually are standing around doing nothing.
00:53
“Another group of cops over there, just standing there.”
00:55
“No one was really doing anything.”
00:57
These guys look like they could be watching a parade.
00:59
And why is it that the leadership of the black community is always called into question?
01:03
“Where is the leadership?”
01:05
“Leadership.”
01:05
“The black leadership.”
01:06
“The absence of leadership.”
01:07
“And it goes back to leadership, but that leadership has to come from the community.”
01:11
But no one ever questions the leadership of white parents who let their kids burn down
01:15
and vandalize their college campus.
01:16
“They’re just young college students who think they’re playing some kind of a game with police
01:22
officers.”
01:22
You know sometimes they don’t even call a white riot a riot.
01:26
“Party gone awry.”
01:27
“Some fans got a bit too rowdy after the win.”
01:29
“A dispute.”
01:30
“A bloody brawl.”
01:31
“There was some type of altercation.”
01:34
Waco. 170 arrested. 9 people dead.
01:37
“They’re not thugs.”
01:39
Baltime. No deaths. But it’s a riot, chalked full of thugs.
01:42
“Thugs.”
01:43
“Thugs.”
01:43
What if the media portrayed white rioters the same as black protesters?
01:47
Let’s switch the audio and see how it plays out.
01:50
“Breaking news: violent protest.”
01:52
“What you’re looking at is the unraveling of the civil society.”
01:55
“Criminals and thugs.”
01:56
“And they’re raising hell, and they’re destroying property.”
01:59
“These idiotic thugs, rioting and looting, are hurting their own people.”
02:04
“Wild animals burning buildings down.”
02:05
“Especially if they know, the media is all there, right, got the cameras on everyone,
02:09
it’s become its own reality show.”
02:11
“Who acts like that towards a police officer?”
02:13
Think for yourself. Don’t let racist media color your perceptions.
02:19
Demand fairness in media coverage. Tell the media to put an end to calling black people
02:23
thugs.
.