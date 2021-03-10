COVID Deaths That Didn’t Have To Happen

I just found out that two people died who didn’t have to.

Because a co-worker had Covid, and decided not to tell anyone.

How do you make that decision?

How selfish do you have to be, to just not care enough to let people know? To not self-quarantine?

We are all fighting a horrible pandemic. Some of us have the luxury to self-isolate. Some do not.

There are essential workers who choose to put their lives on the line for the sake of others. There are those who need to work to feed their families, who are delivering food to the doors of those who can stay home.

It is not OK to put these people at risk.

If you test positive for Covid, you MUST self-quarantine. You MUST tell friends and coworkers so they can be safe. You MUST think of someone besides yourself.

Does your life matter? Of course. But so do the lives of others.

—

This post was previously published on shefaliohara.medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock