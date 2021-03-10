Get Daily Email
COVID Deaths That Didn’t Have To Happen

All because someone was selfish

by

 

I just found out that two people died who didn’t have to.

Because a co-worker had Covid, and decided not to tell anyone.

How do you make that decision?

How selfish do you have to be, to just not care enough to let people know? To not self-quarantine?

We are all fighting a horrible pandemic. Some of us have the luxury to self-isolate. Some do not.

There are essential workers who choose to put their lives on the line for the sake of others. There are those who need to work to feed their families, who are delivering food to the doors of those who can stay home.

It is not OK to put these people at risk.

If you test positive for Covid, you MUST self-quarantine. You MUST tell friends and coworkers so they can be safe. You MUST think of someone besides yourself.

Does your life matter? Of course. But so do the lives of others.

This post was previously published on shefaliohara.medium.com.

About Shefali O'Hara

Type IV cancer survivor, artist and writer. Grew up in New York City, currently lives in Texas. I love animals, books, hikes, art and fireworks. I also love men.

