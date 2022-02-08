Cream of the Crop

I was excited to receive a LINK from my friend Lyndajo to an article that lists The Best Library In Every State. When I read that the designation in Idaho is the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, we made a point of visiting it on a trip to that neck of the woods.

When you absolutely positively have to know, ask a librarian. —American Library Association

I was delighted to discover that they carry my book, Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth.

When I got my library card, that’s when my life began.

–Rita Mae Brown

I was wowed by this set of moose bookends—they’re taller than I am!

The library card is a passport to wonders and miracles, glimpses into other lives, religions, experiences, the hopes and dreams and strivings of ALL human beings, and it is this passport that opens our eyes and hearts to the world beyond our front doors, that is one of our best hopes against tyranny, xenophobia, hopelessness, despair, anarchy, and ignorance. —Libba Bray

October 14th was Indie Author Day. I hope you had the opportunity to attend the festivities at your local library; I had the privilege of speaking at the Boise Public Library that day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The truth is libraries are raucous clubhouses for free speech, controversy, and community.” —Paula Poundstone

When was the last time you checked a book out from your library?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author