Create Space, Create Life

What is the payoff in doing all this original pain work, going into your pain, trauma, and darkness? Is there a payoff? Yeah, there is.

We do this work in layers. We take what’s disturbing the peace within us and start to look at that first. We slowly process the pain and fear. We learn to accept and own it by feeling it. Once processed and released, we are emotionally lighter now that we have reclaimed space within us where pain once resided.

Within this space is where we create our life our way. You can now choose to fill this space with creativity, productivity, competency, and joy.

Then it’s on to the next layer, and the process repeats.

Walk into your fear, feel it absorb it, process it, and be done with it. Then get out there and start living your life your way.



