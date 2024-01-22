Ctrl+Alt+Defeat Discrimination: How One Trans Activist Transformed the Tech Industry.

.
.
Mary Ann Horton: A Pioneer’s Journey
My name is Mary Ann Horton, and I’m from San Diego, California.
Think back to 1997. I was a closeted cross-dresser working for Lucent Technologies in Columbus, Ohio. Many trans individuals faced termination or career changes due to workplace hostility. In 1996, I discovered EQUAL, Lucent’s Employee Resource Group, dedicated to LGBTQ+ employees.
EQUAL’s mission resonated with me, and I attended their national conference in Denver in 1997. Inspired by the keynote, I longed to be out in the workplace, but the non-discrimination policy lacked protection for transgender individuals.
Empowered by a workshop, I approached HR and asked to include transgender people in Lucent’s non-discrimination policy, using recommended language. The process faced challenges, but persistence paid off.
On this date, Lucent became the first Fortune 500 company to adopt transgender-inclusive language in its non-discrimination policy.
On National Coming Out Day in 1998, I planned to come to work as Mary Ann. A complaint led to a compromise – using single occupancy restrooms, a quarter mile away. Despite challenges, I embraced the opportunity.
Two years later, restroom policies improved. In 2001, I transitioned to living full-time as my true self, legally recognized as female. Today, I live happily in San Diego with my wife, Katie.
In 2022, 92% of Fortune 500 companies embrace gender identity or expression in their non-discrimination policies. I believe in the power of visibility and urge everyone to share their stories, be visible, and change the world by being true to themselves.
