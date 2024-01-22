Get Daily Email
Ctrl+Alt+Defeat Discrimination: How One Trans Activist Transformed the Tech Industry.

Ctrl+Alt+Defeat Discrimination: How One Trans Activist Transformed the Tech Industry.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Mary Ann Horton: A Pioneer’s Journey

My name is Mary Ann Horton, and I’m from San Diego, California.

Think back to 1997. I was a closeted cross-dresser working for Lucent Technologies in Columbus, Ohio. Many trans individuals faced termination or career changes due to workplace hostility. In 1996, I discovered EQUAL, Lucent’s Employee Resource Group, dedicated to LGBTQ+ employees.

EQUAL’s mission resonated with me, and I attended their national conference in Denver in 1997. Inspired by the keynote, I longed to be out in the workplace, but the non-discrimination policy lacked protection for transgender individuals.

Empowered by a workshop, I approached HR and asked to include transgender people in Lucent’s non-discrimination policy, using recommended language. The process faced challenges, but persistence paid off.

On this date, Lucent became the first Fortune 500 company to adopt transgender-inclusive language in its non-discrimination policy.

On National Coming Out Day in 1998, I planned to come to work as Mary Ann. A complaint led to a compromise – using single occupancy restrooms, a quarter mile away. Despite challenges, I embraced the opportunity.

Two years later, restroom policies improved. In 2001, I transitioned to living full-time as my true self, legally recognized as female. Today, I live happily in San Diego with my wife, Katie.

In 2022, 92% of Fortune 500 companies embrace gender identity or expression in their non-discrimination policies. I believe in the power of visibility and urge everyone to share their stories, be visible, and change the world by being true to themselves.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

