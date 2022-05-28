D Fretter – Broken Machines [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:06

sometimes people treat you like you’re a

0:08

broken machine

0:10

they got their plans ideas and their

0:12

schemes to remake you into what they

0:14

want you to be

0:16

sometimes people treat you like you’re a

0:18

broken machine

0:19

they don’t care about your thoughts or

0:21

your hopes or your dreams

0:23

after all you’re just a machine not a

0:26

living loving breathing human being

0:29

sometimes people treat you like you a

0:31

broken machine

0:33

they got schematics and blueprints that

0:35

you’ve never seen

0:37

to show you all the things that need

0:38

fixing you’re not like this

0:41

be like this you’re not like this be

0:43

like this

0:44

you’re not like this be like this so you

0:46

better change

0:48

or you’ll be dismissed so you fall in

0:51

line

0:52

because conformity is less painful than

0:56

lonely is right

0:59

so fit into the system right

1:02

fill the space you weren’t meant to fit

1:04

in right

1:05

it’s so tight you can barely breathe

1:08

right

1:09

and it’s so dark you forgot about the

1:11

light

1:12

right you forgot that you are not a

1:17

machine

1:18

those aren’t wires those are

1:20

veins

1:21

that’s not a hard drive that’s your

1:23

brain

1:24

you’re not malfunctioning you are just

1:27

in pain

1:28

you’ve got some bad programming but as

1:30

i’ve said you are not a machine

1:31

you’re a living loving breathing human

1:35

being

1:37

you have a heart you have a soul

1:40

there is more to you than anyone could

1:42

ever know

1:45

you may feel broken but only love can

1:47

make you whole

1:49

we’ve all got our so you are not

1:52

alone

1:53

so start your healing and make your

1:56

heart

1:57

your home

2:11

you