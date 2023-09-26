Dan Macklin: Salary Finance

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we are honored to interview Dan Macklin, CEO of Salary Finance, a Financial Technology company. He will talk about the creation of the company and share the importance of creating an environment and a culture where employees feel valued and where they can thrive.

Dan will also tell more about Salary Finance Inc. and its aim to help millions of Americans help reduce the cost of debt through affordable loans and save money through automated ways and at the same time increase their credit scores, and so much more!

In This Episode:

[1:49] What does championship leadership mean to Dan?

[3:07] Who is Dan Macklin and what brought him to where he is today?

[7:08] Salary Finance.

[13:16] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[15:06] A turning point inside of his life.

[18:24] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“It’s difficult for you to aspire to something as an individual until you’ve seen it.”

“You didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to do well in life.”

“You’ve got to go with what you think and what your gut tells you.”

“To truly move from where you are today, you’ve got to take some risks and they may not always work out, but unless you try then you’re not going to find out.”

About The Guest:

Dan Macklin is the CEO of Salary Finance Inc, the award-winning organization that partners with over 500 of the world’s leading employers to help employees improve their financial lives. Salary Finance is driven by an ambitious mission in the US: To help 10 million Americans out of debt and into savings.

Dan was a Co-founder and VP Business Development at SoFi, the largest online lender in the U.S., valued at more than $4 billion after a Series F financing of $500 million in 2017. At the time of Dan’s departure in June 2017, SoFi had lent more than $20 billion in mortgages, personal loans and student loan refinancing to more than 300,000 customers (members), employing more than 1000 people.

Prior to SoFi, Dan spent twelve years at Standard Chartered Bank in roles across London, Singapore and Shanghai. Dan is a graduate of the University of Durham in England and the Stanford Graduate School of Business and has been interviewed by publications including Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes and Wall Street Journal.

Resources:

Website

LinkedIn

