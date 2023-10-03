Daniel Blue: B.L.U.E PRINT to Your Best Retirement

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we are privileged to interview Daniel Blue, Founder of Quest Education and Best Selling Author of the book B.L.U.E.PRINT to Your Best Retirement. He will share his story of how he started his career in Sales, his exposure to the Real Estate Industry, and his discovery of the Self-Directed Retirement Account world, which can be invested in alternative assets.

He will also talk about his struggles of stage fright and overcoming it.

Now, Daniel Blue is on the quest to educate and help people understand many financial strategies that their CPA and financial advisors are not telling them. Discover more!

In This Episode:

[2:11] Who is Daniel Blue and what brought him to where he is today?

[6:06] Quest Education

[16:37] His book: B.L.U.E. PRINT to Your Best Retirement.

[22:57] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[27:04] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“You have to surround yourself with the kind of people that think differently than you.”

“It’s tough accepting that you can’t help everyone as much as you want to help, you just can’t help everyone, because not everyone is ready to make a change.”

“If you’re not doing well right now it is only a couple of different reasons why you’re not doing well, it’s one you’re doing the right thing you just haven’t done it long enough.”

About The Guest:

Daniel Blue is a regular contributor to Forbes.com and the owner of Quest Education, a company that helps entrepreneurs obtain capital for their companies, pay off high-interest debt, and use self-directed retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets. With over 10 years of educating small business owners, Daniel has a knack for helping individuals get creative with their finances that lead to life-changing results. Under Daniel’s leadership, Quest Education has reached the 7-figure mark two years in a row with a thousand customers throughout the United States.

His book “B.L.U.E. PRINT to Your Best Retirement” is an Amazon Best Seller.

Posted in Podcast and tagged B.L.U.E. PRINT to Your Best Retirement, Championship Leadership, Daniel Blue, Leadership, Nate Bailey, podcast, Quest Education

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

