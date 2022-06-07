Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / David Bianchi – Screams [Video]

David Bianchi – Screams [Video]

"It’s the sound of children’s screams turning through an abandoned Walmart hall and the sound of chain link fences and stomping boots"

by Leave a Comment

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.
Do you love Button Poetry? We’d love your support: https://bit.ly/BPMember2

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:07
i remember when i was a child i would
0:08
ask my mom to leave the light on the
0:10
door open down the hall
0:13
just in case i would hear the wind or a
0:14
broken branch that might fall or the
0:16
rattle of a window or a
0:18
shadow standing tall climbing up my
0:20
bedroom wall and scaring me at night
0:22
because i was a child
0:24
i was so small it was a comfortable
0:28
feeling knowing that the light was on
0:29
and i could slightly raise my voice just
0:31
in case something ever went wrong but
0:32
nothing ever went wrong
0:35
but i could always sleep through it all
0:37
having all the comfort of knowing that
0:39
my mother and my father
0:40
were on the other side of the wall
0:51
it’s the sound of children’s screams
0:52
turning through an abandoned walmart
0:54
hall
0:54
and the sound of chain link fences and
0:56
stomping boots
0:58
and aluminum sheets covering them all i
1:00
don’t
1:01
have a mother or a father today that i
1:03
can call
1:05
i went goofy and potty in my pants
1:08
three times today
1:14
i can’t explain it all it’s the hiking
1:16
streams and terrorists that keep me
1:18
awake
1:19
[Music]
1:30
[Music]
1:37
i’m a five-year-old kid
1:44
mama can you turn the light on and open
1:48
the door down the hall
1:51
but there’s no one to listen and this is
1:54
a sad time that we make america great
1:57
that on this day children are suffering
2:00
from lifelong post-traumatic fate
2:04
can you hear the children sobbing echoed
2:07
loneliness
2:08
down the hall trump said they’re an
2:10
infestation
2:13
most of them are three feet tall
2:26
[Music]
2:44
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x