David Geier: One Near Death Experience Away From a New Path

Dr. David Geier is a double board-certified orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, author, keynote speaker, and medical media expert. David takes pride in helping his patients feel and perform their best, regardless or age, injury, or medical condition. As a surgeon who suffered burnout earlier in his career, David is passionate about helping other physicians overcome and eliminate burnout themselves. As a Leadership Keynote Speaker, David helps athletes rebuild their bodies and optimize their physical performance. Through years of playing sports, and now as a doctor for several sports teams, David has learned strategies for creating winning sports teams that also apply to creating winning organizations.

As a medical media expert, David simplifies complex medical information for viewers and readers to help them take charge of their health, as well as understand the injuries of their favorite athletes. He’s the author of That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever, as well as the medical expert for two television stations, a regular columnist for The Post and Courier, and the expert behind one of the top online platforms for health and injury education.

In this episode, David and Bryan discuss:

The tangible and intangible skills it takes to be a surgeon

Reaching a crossroads and making the decision to bet on yourself

How your habits when you are young affect you when you are older

