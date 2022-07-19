Davos – Working Together, Restoring Trust?

By Oliver Greenfield

Instinctively, I want to trust. I think we all do. Trust and cooperation are key factors in human evolutionary success.

I want to trust that this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) will take committed action to address the global crises that are piling up – after all, the theme of this year’s gathering is Working Together, Rebuilding Trust.

Instead, I feel sceptical that this illustrious gathering is serious about rebuilding trust. I am cynical that this event will result in collaborative costed action plans to the scale that we need if we are to transform our economies and societies to be more sustainable and fair. Davos aims to “engage the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas,” according to its website. But this aim, however admirable, has seen not enough action when it comes to delivering on a more sustainable and inclusive world.

The week after WEF this year is Stockholm+50, a crucial high-level UN meeting on the environment. The proximity on the calendar of two huge gatherings, both coordinating multilateral movements born within a year of each other (WEF, 1971, UN Sustainable Development 1972), is noteworthy. Both are celebrating fiftieth anniversaries in the shadow of our collective failure over the five decades of their existence to reverse declining metrics on climate, biodiversity, poverty and inequality.

I find it hard to bridge the gulf between the two events and movements. It cannot forever stay this way. We need the wisdom and commitment of Stockholm to meet with the power and wealth of Davos.

