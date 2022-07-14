Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Dear Future Me V.1, Who Will Never Be; Here Is Your Eulogy

Dear Future Me V.1, Who Will Never Be; Here Is Your Eulogy

I knew that you couldn’t stay.

by Leave a Comment

 

I still daydream about everything you were.

You floated around effortlessly, in both strength and joy. You were always the best of both worlds; totally trusting the love you were given and being totally trustworthy with the love you were giving.

You were an inspiration to mothers, wives and woman in power and everyone knew how you did it with such class. See, you were a woman loved. You knew that you could show your fears behind closed doors, because you could be weak, in his strong arms. You were everything you were, because he loved you. You held your ground in the world because your foundation was deep.

The day that your foundation started to crack, I held on tightly to your hand. This was not our story, not yours or mine. There must be a mistake, we thought, let’s just give it time. The cracks grew deeper and new ones appeared each day, I felt your hand slipping…I knew that you couldn’t stay.

I hate that you need to be a memory, before you could truly be. I miss you so much, because you were truly the life of me. But, I know now that I need to bury you my dear. Because if I don’t, you will keep reminding me of the love I thought I had…

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Summer Writer

Learning to navigate, or un-navigate, the most important relationship in my life has lead me to put pain to paper.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@summer.storywriter

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x