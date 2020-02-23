Defining Justice

hello so I’m gonna read a piece that I

wrote and it’s from the book cracked

mask and it’s called a mother of four oh

my name is Bianca she watches her oldest

daughter being a victim of domestic

violence and giving birth of a beautiful

baby girl she watches her son being

taken away to this into the system I

call hell she watches her third hurt

their daughter trying to become

something powerful but struggles to get

there she watches her youngest daughter

struggle and get in trouble and get into

trouble in school but strapped but tries

to get better she watches us fall but

she’s always there to catch us she

watches her siege turning to beautiful

flowers she’s a mother of four she

fights for she fights for what she

believes in and who she loves when

anyone or a family member tries to cause

hurt her kids problems she’s always

there to defend them the four so called

wonderful kids always argue with the

mother thinking their arguments won’t

hurt her but realize it does even though

we all fight with each other she’s

always there for us when we need her

she’s a mother for she’s our mother and

hero I love you

you

