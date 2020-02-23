Defining Justice

hello so I’m gonna read a piece that I
00:06
wrote and it’s from the book cracked
00:08
mask and it’s called a mother of four oh
00:11
my name is Bianca she watches her oldest
00:21
daughter being a victim of domestic
00:23
violence and giving birth of a beautiful
00:25
baby girl she watches her son being
00:29
taken away to this into the system I
00:31
call hell she watches her third hurt
00:35
their daughter trying to become
00:36
something powerful but struggles to get
00:39
there she watches her youngest daughter
00:43
struggle and get in trouble and get into
00:45
trouble in school but strapped but tries
00:48
to get better she watches us fall but
00:53
she’s always there to catch us she
00:55
watches her siege turning to beautiful
00:57
flowers she’s a mother of four she
01:01
fights for she fights for what she
01:03
believes in and who she loves when
01:06
anyone or a family member tries to cause
01:09
hurt her kids problems she’s always
01:11
there to defend them the four so called
01:16
wonderful kids always argue with the
01:18
mother thinking their arguments won’t
01:20
hurt her but realize it does even though
01:23
we all fight with each other she’s
01:25
always there for us when we need her
01:27
she’s a mother for she’s our mother and
01:30
hero I love you
01:35
you
◊♦◊
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
—
What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.
◊♦◊
Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Leave a Reply
.