Denial Isn’t a River in Egypt.

. . .
Except, I did care. And I thought I was his cake.
I’m almost embarrassed to share this email draft (to myself) I found from three years ago. (This was pre-sh*t hitting the fan and hopeful, unenlightened me genuinely believing I could save my marriage if I went along with what my ex-husband wanted.) It’s excruciatingly painful to look back at the desperation oozing from my every word. However, tapping into my vulnerabilities and sharing them with you has changed my life for the better, and I want nothing more than to continue thriving.
. . .
Thank you for reading! You are Loved. ❤
—
This post was previously published on Found In My Journal.
***
—
Photo credit: Unsplash