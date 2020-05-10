Every space can become a workplace. I’m always fascinated by what people have for their home work spaces regardless of the trade they are in. Regardless of the craft in their creating. I know of a contractor who still does everything by paper because it works best for him. He has an antique roll-top desk where everything is fairly well-organized. The second he rolls up the desktop to work, everything is in its place. A television and radio are close by to provide the perfect distraction when he needs a short break.

The concept of working in a coffee shop is not one I’ve embraced completely. I much prefer the solitude of the space at home. There have been a few memorable moments where I’ve brainstormed an idea and written something out completely in a cafe or pub. So few moments that they are easily remembered. One short piece that was included in my collection “Throwing Dice” was written on paper sitting in a small-town cafe. It was one of those great moments where the very setting for the piece was in front of me. I felt like I was watching was transposed to paper.

To the creative community – If you feel more comfortable working outside your home, much respect. Whatever works. I still encourage younger and newer writers starting out to carve out a space in your home to work. Your home should be a space of free thought and expression. It is your space to get the mind going and get your artwork flowing.

Whatever works.

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.

