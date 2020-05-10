Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Desktops

Desktops

Every space can become a workplace.

by Leave a Comment

Every space can become a workplace. I’m always fascinated by what people have for their home work spaces regardless of the trade they are in. Regardless of the craft in their creating. I know of a contractor who still does everything by paper because it works best for him. He has an antique roll-top desk where everything is fairly well-organized. The second he rolls up the desktop to work, everything is in its place. A television and radio are close by to provide the perfect distraction when he needs a short break.

The concept of working in a coffee shop is not one I’ve embraced completely. I much prefer the solitude of the space at home. There have been a few memorable moments where I’ve brainstormed an idea and written something out completely in a cafe or pub. So few moments that they are easily remembered. One short piece that was included in my collection “Throwing Dice” was written on paper sitting in a small-town cafe. It was one of those great moments where the very setting for the piece was in front of me. I felt like I was watching was transposed to paper.

To the creative community – If you feel more comfortable working outside your home, much respect. Whatever works. I still encourage younger and newer writers starting out to carve out a space in your home to work. Your home should be a space of free thought and expression. It is your space to get the mind going and get your artwork flowing.

Whatever works. 

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.