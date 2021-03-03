Did Trumpists Listen to Amanda Gorman’s Verbal Pointillism?

While there is really no way I can know what they would actually say, as someone who does pay attention to their rhetoric, in this case an artful use of deceit to hide their truest intentions, I do wonder how Trumpists reacted to the picture so deftly painted by Ms. Gorman at President Biden’s inauguration.

I wonder what my “friend” Janet was thinking. Since July or so, I exchanged information with a woman called “Janet” who resides in Kansas. She asked me questions about progressivism; and, I asked her about being a Trumpist. It was a truly informative exchange and I am quite grateful for it. She blocked me shortly after January 6th.

Shortly after I started the conversation with her, I became a “Trumpist” myself on Trump-friendly sites. Never trolling, I just engaged. I did, however, use Democratic programs and talking points that, when slightly reworded, made them sound as if they were Republican/Trumpist ideas. My comments were usually well received by these people.

The experience of these two experiments, plus having a lot of childhood friends, and some family, who also became “Trump-sick,” enables me to set aside my repulsion; freeing me to conjure up their words. The recent backlash against Bruce Springsteen for doing the Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl, also makes this journey into darkness a shorter, less windy one. The road to their mania is indeed a short one.

And yet, after I started to undertake my snarky little Trumpist reading, I realized I couldn’t go to those places I am sure they are at now. I am sure if I popped over onto gab.com and search for Ms. Gorman, there would be tons of hate. Marjorie Greene and Lauren Boebert, two Republican members of the House post nastiness and anti-America stuff several times a day.

Like I said, I began reading the words from “The Hill We Climb” and it melted my anger; it dispelled the angst I feel almost daily since Donald Trump seized control of half of our country — and still holds them by the throat. I felt too cleansed thanks to Amanda’s imagery, her pain and her hope that maybe — just maybe — one of them will hear her.

Amanda Gorman

January 20, 2021

“The Hill We Climb”

When day comes we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade? The loss we carry, a sea we must wade We’ve braved the belly of the beast. We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace. And the norms and notions of what just is. Isn’t always just-ice. And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow we do it. Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished. We the successors of a country and a time. Where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one. And yes we are far from polished far from pristine but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect. We are striving to forge a union with purpose. To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man. And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside. We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another. We seek harm to none and harmony for all. Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true: That even as we grieved, we grew. That even as we hurt, we hoped That even as we tired, we tried. That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious Not because we will never again know defeat but because we will never again sow division. Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree. And no one shall make them afraid If we’re to live up to our own time. Then victory won’t lie in the blade. But in all the bridges we’ve made. That is the promise to glade. The hill we climb. If only we dare. It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it. We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it. Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed it can never be permanently defeated. In this truth in this faith we trust. For while we have our eyes on the future history has its eyes on us. This is the era of just redemption We feared at its inception. We did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour but within it we found the power to author a new chapter. To offer hope and laughter to ourselves. So while once we asked, how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe? Now we assert. How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us? We will not march back to what was but move to what shall be. A country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free. We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation. Our blunders become their burdens But one thing is certain: If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change our children’s birthright. So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left with. Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest, we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one. We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west, we will rise from the windswept northeast where our forefathers first realized revolution. We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states, we will rise from the sunbaked south. We will rebuild, reconcile and recover and every known nook of our nation and every corner called our country, our people diverse and beautiful will emerge, battered and beautiful. When day comes we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.

I can only hope, but sadly something tells me I am wrong, that just a few of them listened. All it takes is one and then, infected with the optimism, and devotion to an America that existed long before there was ever The Apprentice, Janet — or someone — will tell her friends and family: Time to just be America again.