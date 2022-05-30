Digital Relationships (They Don’t Only Come Romantic)

By Unnur

In the digital world we live in, surely most of us have experience with keeping in touch between countries. Although the technology at our disposal makes it drastically easier to contact friends and loved ones in different countries, does it come close to what real-life physical interaction can give us?

This time I went solo (sorry Grace!) talking to a special guest who is very dear to me – my very own sister – as we reflect on what long-distance digital communication means for us and our relationship.

So go ahead and give it a listen, because if you do not….well, I will never know. But why not give it a listen anyway!

—

This post was previously published on digmedia.lucdh.nl and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock