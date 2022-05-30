Get Daily Email






Home / Featured Content / Digital Relationships (They Don’t Only Come Romantic)

Digital Relationships (They Don’t Only Come Romantic)

In the digital world we live in, surely most of us have experience with keeping in touch between countries.

By Unnur

In the digital world we live in, surely most of us have experience with keeping in touch between countries. Although the technology at our disposal makes it drastically easier to contact friends and loved ones in different countries, does it come close to what real-life physical interaction can give us?

This time I went solo (sorry Grace!) talking to a special guest who is very dear to me – my very own sister – as we reflect on what long-distance digital communication means for us and our relationship.

So go ahead and give it a listen, because if you do not….well, I will never know. But why not give it a listen anyway!

 

This post was previously published on digmedia.lucdh.nl and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Digital Media, Society, and Culture

Digital Media, Society, and Culture is a course of The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities. The course explores the entanglements between digital media, technologies, societies, and cultures.

This blog is a result of one of the course's aims: to not only study but also take part in digital culture.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) is an interdisciplinary centre that brings together students and faculty from across the Leiden community. Together, we are committed to the study of human cultures using computational approaches and to rethinking the role of the humanities in a digital age.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) promotes the informed and critical uses of digital technology and computational approaches in art, literature, history, area studies, linguistics, philosophy, religion, and other disciplines of the humanities.

