Discourage Discouragement

Sometimes it feels like you walk in the shadow of darkness. You know your purpose in life but your efforts to succeed in accomplishing what you know you can remain void.

Your journey in life is filled with obstacles. Dead ends confront you at every turn. And continuous detours that prolong your journey always follow. The path that you have been predestined to follow continues to be blocked.

It sometimes seems like other people without the call on your life that has been placed upon you to fulfill your God-given purpose arrive at their destination with ease. It seems like hardship, discouragement, and obstacles remain foreign to these people because it seems like their steps have been paved in gold by others who carved perfect footprints for them to follow. But for you, you feel like all the perseverance, motivation, positive vibes, prayer, and determination that equipped you for your journey has been for nothing.

Sadly, you have reached a pivotal point in your life. And you are ready to give up.

If this scenario resonates with you, I wrote this story with you in mind. You have been predestined to read it. The reason is simple. My purpose in sharing these words of wisdom with you is to urge you to avoid giving up.

Why?

Because you are on the verge of the breakthrough you have hoped for, prayed for, and dreamed about.

Many People Like You Refused to Quit

History is filled with examples of people just like you. These individuals believed that wonderful things were on their horizon. They had faith and believed their circumstances would improve. But the most special thing is that these people hung in there. They refused to quit. They refused to throw in the proverbial towel and give up.

Whether these people experienced personal adversity like sickness, a broken relationship, racism, shame, job loss, rejection, or financial ruin, they refused to cower. They refused to shrink into obscurity. Instead, they were resolute. They stood tall and they stood strong. They embraced their purpose in life and fulfilled their mission.

Here are five of their abbreviated stories.

Willis Johnson was no different than other African Americans who struggled for freedom, equality, and respect during the nineteenth century. Despite the adversity that was exposed as the dehumanization that he encountered throughout his life during this tumultuous period in American history, he modeled determination. He used his God-given creativity and knowledge for the common good. In 1884, he invented the egg beater. Countless writers experience defeat. And they experience it repeatedly. Stephen King was one of them. After his novel “Carrie” was rejected by 30 different publishers, it was finally accepted by Doubleday. Then, success followed him. Another author who initially encountered defeat was J. K. Rowling. Her first manuscript of “Harry Potter” was rejected 12 times before it was published. These are just two examples of prolific writers who refused to accept the defeat that was heartlessly thrown at them. However, their happy ever after continues to burn bright and serve as a beacon for aspiring authors everywhere. Despite the contributions Henry Ford made to the automotive industry, failures crippled his early attempts. Before he made his mark in transportation history, his first company went bankrupt and his business dealings with an associate failed miserably. The story of perseverance during his tough times will always be a reminder of his ultimate success to people everywhere when they see the Ford emblem on vehicles today. There is an inspirational Biblical story found in Luke 8:43–48. There was a woman with an issue of blood. Weakened from bleeding nonstop for twelve years, this woman knew that if she could push her way through a crowd where Jesus was He would heal her of her disease if she could just touch Him. She said, “If I could touch the hem of His garment I will be made whole”. So, even in her sickly state, she made her way through the large crowd of people who were there to hear Him teach and simply touched the bottom of Jesus’s garment. At that very moment, Jesus felt virtue or power leave from His body. It was at that moment that the woman was healed of her blood disease. Her faith made that possible. Michael Jordan did not make the varsity basketball team when he was enrolled in tenth grade at his high school. Instead of giving up in defeat, he remained diligent and he persevered on the junior varsity team and beyond. In short, he refused to be discouraged when the high school coach did not see the potential that resided deep in his spirit. His determination and hard work resulted in him ultimately becoming a highly decorated professional basketball player and highly successful entrepreneur.

Throughout time, there have been countless examples of people of all ages who have made wonderful contributions to humanity because they refused to give up. Countless examples also exist of those who have enriched their lives as well as the lives of their families because they stayed their course until they reached their goals.

One thing has made this possible.

Just Believe

Faith made a difference for these people. They simply believed that the thing they desired in their life would manifest.

The actions of these people aligned with their ability to believe. As a result, they received the outcome they wanted.

As for the current situation that is making you feel defeated, you will be able to embrace the breakthrough that you desperately need and want in life if you dare to

persevere,

hold on,

and BELIEVE.

…

Whatever challenges fill you with discouragement, I pray that you have found hope while reading these inspirational words.

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com, and her YouTube Channel is Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen.

—

***

