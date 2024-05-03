Divorce Support for Dads – Robin Choe

Divorce is challenging enough on its own. Add to that the responsibility to take care of your kids and navigate with your ex. Robin Choe gives hope for dads going through divorce!

Show notes

Having been through divorce myself I know firsthand it’s not an easy road. I also know from experience that it’s even more challenging as a parent.

It’s a time of transition, when everything can seem to be falling apart around and within you.

You may feel exhausted, defeated, hopeless or even want to end your life. I hope not, but I’ve heard this from heartbroken, overwhelmed dads.

I, and today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, want you to know there IS hope! There will of course be challenges, but when you’re open to it life will bring you new people and experiences to support you, even amidst the pain.

Robin Choe has been through his own divorce as a dad and has hosted groups for thousands of divorced dads, with understanding, guidance, and people to lean on. You do NOT have to go through this alone. In fact you actually can’t. Going through divorce is often a time when men realize they can’t heal in isolation.

In our podcast conversation we discussed…

Something you can count on every day you’re alive that will give you hope

What’s possible when you shift from “Why me?” to seeing an opportunity to grow and know yourself

The importance of letting go of the “Nice Guy” persona

Balancing taking care of those you love AND yourself

of those you love AND yourself Robin’s path into the darkness and back out into the light

Robin shared a quote by Lao Tzu that is an inspiring reminder: “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” If you’re going through a separation or divorce know that we believe in you and are here to support you. Check out Robin’s book after you listen.

—

Links:

Connect with Robin



The HQ

Robin Choe wrote the award-winning book: The HQ: How To Overcome Your Divorce and Be A Better Father.

He is a men’s divorce and relationship coach, podcaster and serial entrepreneur who’s heart centered approach to life and business is beginning to catch wave. He is passionate about creating solutions to make the world a much more loving and efficient place by serving the needs of others.

He’s on a mission to normalize talks about divorce between families and within society, while helping the children thrive. He knows for men to pave the way they must turn inward to transform how they show up every day in their lives.

He helps hundreds of divorced dads get over the mental road blocks and traps they put themselves in, and fights to bring them out of isolation in some worst case scenarios.

Connect with Shana James

Honest Sex

Website

Curious what you’d need to become a better leader and lover? Take the quiz

For Women: Modern dating doesn’t have to be a nightmare for women

—

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching