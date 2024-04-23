Last week a client asked me my thoughts on the difference between doing and being, and which one I feel is more important.

Doing is more active. Numerically speaking, the word “do” vibrates to number 1—the path of the leader. In my experience, leaders tend to be more outward; they stir things up. It’s in the act of doing that we serve others.

“Service is the rent we pay for living.” —Shirley Chisholm

Being is more passive. Numerically speaking the word “be” vibrates to the number 7—the path of the loner. In my experience, loners tend to be more inward; they’re reflective. When we listen in the quietness of being, we learn what to do.

Somewhat like Tai Chi, I believe that weaving a balanced combination of both threads—doing and being—into our life’s tapestry is ideal.

Do Be Do Be Do….

Listen with your heart,

“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”

