The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Do Be Do Be Do

Do Be Do Be Do

What is the difference between doing and being, and which one is more important?

by

Last week a client asked me my thoughts on the difference between doing and being, and which one I feel is more important.

Doing is more active. Numerically speaking, the word “do” vibrates to number 1—the path of the leader. In my experience, leaders tend to be more outward; they stir things up. It’s in the act of doing that we serve others.

Service is the rent we pay for living.” —Shirley Chisholm

Hit the ground running

Hit the ground running by Len Buchanan

Being is more passive. Numerically speaking the word “be” vibrates to the number 7—the path of the loner. In my experience, loners tend to be more inward; they’re reflective. When we listen in the quietness of being, we learn what to do.

Being

Being by Len Buchanan

Somewhat like Tai Chi, I believe that weaving a balanced combination of both threads—doing and being—into our life’s tapestry is ideal.

Tai Chi in the morning mist by Len Buchanan

Do Be Do Be Do….

Listen with your heart,

Laurie Buchanan

Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”
– Laurie Buchanan

www.HolEssence.com

© Laurie Buchanan – All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Previously Published on Tuesdays With Laurie

 

 

internal images courtesy of author

featured image iStock

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

guest

