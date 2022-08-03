Do Gen Z and Millennials Want Hybrid Work? 9 Experts React

By Max Marvelous

Hybrid work has been a staple of the American workforce for several years. Many companies are at a crossroads between allowing employees to permanently work from home and requiring in-person work hours. With Tesla’s Elon Musk saying [those wanting to work from home] to “pretend to work somewhere else,” he leaves little to the imagination to his company allowing hybrid work.

Musk has one opinion, but what about the actual Millennials and Gen Zers think? Here are 12 reactions about whether or not Hybrid work is desired.

Flexibility is Key

As a manager in the workforce, I have been surprised by how Gen Z and Millennials have reacted to the new hybrid work environment. Overall, what Gen Z and Millennials want is flexibility. The typical office staff member wants the opportunity to work where it makes the most sense. While some want full-time remote positions, many enjoy coming to an office once or twice weekly. Recruiters would benefit from understanding the differences between the Gen Z and Millennial generations.

Mark Patrick | Financial Pilgrimage

Balance, Accountability, and Trust

Commuting to work five days a week becomes costly and time-consuming. However, the human interaction that comes with working in an office with colleagues is unmatched. And while working remotely full-time will save you money and time, it can become quite lonely and distracting.

I believe a hybrid work environment is a perfect solution to our work-life balance needs and our employer’s needs. You get some of your time back and spend less money on transportation, but you’re still in a face-to-face environment enabling a level of accountability needed to build trust with your team.

Alexandrea Sumuel | Wander With Alex

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No Office Politics

I began working from home and realized that this was the way. I believe many Gen Z and Millenials feel the same way. I saved more money, didn’t have to deal with office politics, and didn’t have to waste time commuting anymore. I have also been able to work on my side business and grow it more since I work remotely. That wouldn’t have happened if I had to go to an office. I know that some folks enjoy hybrid work, but remote work is best for those who want more out of life (including myself).

Jason Butler | My Money Chronicles

Digital Nomad Life

Many are starting digital nomad life by beginning to travel while sticking with their fully-remote jobs with companies amenable to this form of work. Those with less flexible companies are seeking out new positions, sometimes as freelancers or consultants, that allow for this work. Not all remote workers who consider themselves digital nomads travel full-time – some maintain a home base and travel for periods, making hybrid work possible, if flexible.

Carley Rojas Avila, Home to Havana

Ditch the City Life

Fully remote work gives workers the option to live in a lower cost of living area while earning a big-city salary. Some millennials and GenZers would prefer remote work so they can live where they want to, instead of being required to live within commuting distance of an office.

Kelan Kline | The Savvy Couple

Remote Work Burnout

Above all, gen z and millennials want the freedom to choose their working environment. Some people find themselves both happier and more productive working from home. On the other hand, many young folks struggle with remote work burnout and thrive on a traditional workplace’s structure and social interaction.

Sam | Smarter and Harder

Environmentally Friendly Choices

Working from home is probably one of the best things that could have happened for the environment and personal health. People are driving less, buying less on clothes they don’t need, eating out less, and the list goes on.

Working from home has improved my quality of life. I have time to slow down and appreciate the little things, such as walking outside, moving my body more, making healthy foods, spending time with my family, and getting more sleep. As a result, I have less stress and more balance. I’ll never go back to working for someone in an office setting full time.

Ashlee Fechino | The Happiness Function

Add an Extra Hour of Life

Hybrid work is great for people in my generation. Working from home allows me to get so much more done not only at work but at home. Cutting out an hour-plus of a commute lets me start work earlier but also take breaks during the day to get things done.

I’ll admit being at home too much can make me get a bit of cabin fever, so I’ve made a point to get to the office once or twice a week when I know I have no other obligations. Overall, loving the hybrid working!

Jeff Cooper | Have Your Dollars Make Sense

Balance is Key

Hybrid work can provide the best of both worlds regarding flexibility and social interaction. For remote workers, feeling isolated and disconnected from colleagues and the outside world can be difficult. Hybrid work can help alleviate some of those concerns by allowing employees to come into the office for a set number of days each week while also allowing them to work from home when needed.

Becky Neubauer | TwentyFree

Final Thoughts – Hybrid Work

Should employees still be required to report to in-person work, or is a permanent work-from-home solution best? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Originally Published on MaxMyMoney.

—

This post was previously published on Have Your Dollars Make Sense.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock