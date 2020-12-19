Do I Have a Sleep Disorder?

Many people just want to sleep. However, a good night’s sleep is hard to come by for many people. It should be a simple process; you just close your eyes and open them eight hours later. However, your body tends to have other plans.

Everyone has a few bad nights of sleep every now and then. However, if you are someone is having trouble getting those 7-8 hours of sleep a night, you may have a sleep disorder. Let’s look at some sleep disorders.

Insomnia

This is the most common sleep disorder. You close your eyes, and it takes a long time for you to go to the land of dreams. This is known as sleep-onset insomnia.

There’s also sleep maintenance insomnia. This is when you wake up in the middle of the night, or earlier than usual, and can’t fall back asleep. Some people experience both.

Most people experience this on occasion. Maybe you have to get up early for a flight, or you’re worried about seeing a doctor tomorrow. However, if you are experiencing it at least three times every week for a 3-month period, it is chronic and you should seek help.

Some medications can treat insomnia, but often, changing your sleep habits can help with it as well. For example, avoid anything too stimulating an hour before bed. Keep your room cool and comfortable. Also, don’t struggle to fall asleep. If you can’t, get out of bed and do something relaxing.

Sleep Apnea

This is when your upper airway is blocked. People who have this tend to wake up feeling like they’ve been choked. They may also wake up while gasping. Some people just snore excessively. It can lead to several side effects, such as lowered cognition.

There are two main types of sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is when there’s an upper airway blockage. It can be caused by several factors, including obesity. Then, there’s central sleep apnea. This causes your brain to stop signaling your breathing muscles.

Sleep apnea can be dangerous, but it is treatable. Talk to your doctor about it.

Narcolepsy

Have you slept well, but you still feel tired? Even to the point of falling asleep. It may be narcolepsy. This is a sleep disorder that can lead to sleep maintenance issues.

Worst of all, the exact cause is unknown, though genetics may play a part. It is treatable through medication, so talk to a doctor if you suspect you have it.

Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS)

When you try to fall asleep, do your legs itch, throb, hurt, or you feel like you have to move them?

It may be RLS. This hits hard if you are in bed, making it difficult to sleep. Like narcolepsy, it is not curable, but it is treatable through medication and several lifestyle changes.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS)

EDS is similar to narcolepsy, where you feel groggy all day even if you slept well. However, this disorder has a clearer cause.

Certain conditions can cause EDS. Diabetes, depression, and anxiety are a few examples. This is another sleep disorder where talking to your doctor and finding the culprit is important.

Shift Work Disorder

Do you work third shift? While some people thrive at night, others may find it difficult to keep up. Even if you sleep during the day, you may feel excessively tired, especially in winter.

This is because you are going against the light and darkness cycles most bodies like. Light treatments can help, especially if you have no choice but to be a third shift worker. You may want to talk to your doctor about it if you work third shift.

Non 24-Hour Sleep Wake Disorder

When you are a child, your body works a little differently than an adults. For an adult, their circadian rhythms reset every day, or 24-hours. However, some people have a disorder where they do nor reset their rhythms, making it hard to fall asleep.

This sleep disorder is primary found in those who have dementia or blindness, but it is possible for others to experience.

Diagnosis is a Way to the Cure

Sleep is important. While all our sleep needs vary, everyone can agree that getting a proper night’s sleep can keep your mind and body alert.

Sometimes, lifestyle changes can help. From exercising, eating right, to avoiding your phone too close to bed, this can help you sleep better. However, if you still have a sleep disorder, then it’s important you seek help.

