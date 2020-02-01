Get Daily Email
Do We Need Family Counseling After a Divorce?

How therapy helps mend wounds after separation.

by Leave a Comment


Do we need family counseling?

Family counseling is a place where different units of the family can discuss their problems. After a divorce, there are many complex issues that families need to understand and work through together. Maybe one or both of the partners is getting remarried. Perhaps there are new children in the family. One of the partners becomes pregnant with a baby in a new family. Blended families can be complicated and talking about that, and family counseling is a helpful way to navigate separation and divorce. Just because two parents are getting divorced doesn’t mean that the family cannot stay intact. Many families have parents that have separated and can co-parent peacefully. You may be wondering if your loved ones could benefit from therapy. That’s a logical question. How do you know if your family needs family counseling?

The children need help understanding the divorce

One of the delicate parts of divorce is co-parenting. Children have a difficult time understanding why their parents are separating. They may not be able to conceive of what caused their parents to have discord. Family counseling can help with these issues. There are a lot of complicated and heated emotions associated with divorce. In contentious separations, the parents have a hard time being civil to one another in front of their kids. Children may be sad or angry about the divorce. That is where family counseling can help. An experienced marriage and family therapist can help explain to the children what’s going on and why their parents are upset with one another. These mental health professionals are experienced at teaching (in child-friendly ways) why parents are getting divorced. Maybe they’ve witnessed their parents fighting a lot. Perhaps they’ve seen physical violence or emotional abuse. All kinds of families have different problems, and these issues are accepted in family therapy. It’s important to understand these things as children so that the family can heal.

Hearing different sides

In counseling, each member of the family has a right to their emotional point of view. A family counselor can show each member of the family that their viewpoint is valid. During a divorce, emotions run high, and each member of the family unit needs to have a chance to express themselves. Each member of the family gets a turn to speak their mind during family counseling. The parents talk about their feelings so the children can hear them. The kids have a turn expressing their emotions as well. Family counseling normalizes emotional expression. A family counselor concert can serve as an interpreter for each member of the family. It’s good to see parents get along with each other. The counselor needs to show children that therapy is a safe place. They need to feel that they can share their feelings about the divorce. The children will feel more secure in the divorce process when they see their parents can have their conflicts mediated by a professional. It gives them hope. Rather than trying to struggle with these issues by themselves, the parents are seeking the help of mental health professionals. If you can’t get along with your partner and you’re getting separated or divorced, seeking family counseling can help.

Finding a family counselor

It’s crucial to search for the right family counselor for your family. When you look through a list of mental health professionals that three families, look for their specialty is paid. They are great at understanding blended families, or they have experience with the LGBTQIA community. Perhaps they are skilled at working with multicultural families. It’s crucial to find a counselor who is adept at serving your family‘s needs. That way, you can get the support that you need during a divorce. Don’t be afraid to seek out family counseling as it can help you and all the members of your family cope during a painful divorce. Whether you see an online family counselor or somebody in your local area, your family will benefit from the process. Not everyone gets along all the time because that would be impossible, but a family counselor can help navigate complex family issues.

