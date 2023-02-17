Do You Have Family Game Night?

When we were kids growing up we spent a lot of time playing board games and card games, and pre-COVID I used to get together with a group of friends every week for Magic the Gathering. So, bringing back family game night now that River is old enough is a lot of fun.

We got her a new game for Christmas, and she has been having fun playing a German game called “find Hooby.” It is a mechanized game that tells the story of a little ghost hiding in a haunted house and you have to find clues to find him.

It is great because it is a collaborative game, so all the players work together as a team to catch the ghost. So, there is a competition but not with each other. It is great for teaching teamwork.

Also, it is great for River to be playing this because the ghost talks to the players in German, so she has to practice her German listening skills too.

Then, yesterday she also wanted to play Yahtzee. It is a great game for counting and number skills for little ones. Of course, it also helped that she won the first game and came out strong.

We had our first family game night last week, and all week she was looking forward to doing it again.

What Kids Can Learn from Board Games

Playing games is a great way for adults and kids to spend time together doing something that is enjoyable for everyone. It is also a great way to teach kids all kinds of skills.

They can learn about counting, colors, shapes, taking turns, sportsmanship and more! It also helps to hone their critical thinking skills and teaches them about strategy.

According to Scholastic,

Board games offer opportunities for early learning.

They get older kids’ brains buzzing, too.

They boost their language skills.

They sharpen your child’s focus.

They teach the value of teamwork.

Board games are an alternative to time out.

Board games soothe anxiety.

They show kids how to be a good loser.

Board games are a great way to unplug.

I highly recommend having a family game night if you don’t have one already!

