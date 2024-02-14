Do You Want to Propose on Valentine’s Day?

If you’ve been thinking about asking your partner to marry you this Valentine’s Day, first of all, find out which subtleties guarantee a resounding “YES”!

The proposal is an important moment in a couple’s life, and Valentine’s Day can be an extraordinary opportunity to let your partner know that she is the woman you want to live happily ever after.

You may have already picked out the ring, thought about the bouquet you will give her, and organized the heartfelt dinner you will attend.

What’s more, in case you intend to invite her to dinner, you may be wondering when it’s smarter to do it, before or after dinner? Perhaps this is the main part of the proposition….

The proposal: before or after dinner?

One thing’s for sure: the proposal should be the highlight of the night, but no rule says whether to propose before or after dinner. Instead, we have a list of the pros and cons of each situation.

You’ll be in an ideal situation if you ask before dinner, as you’re relieving the pressure, but you probably won’t feel drawn to serve the dishes you’ve chosen due to the fervor.

Likewise, on the off chance that your accomplice’s response isn’t what you need, you’ll have to go to an awkward supper.

Assuming you decide to ask him or her after supper, you possess more energy for help (assume the photographic artist is late), however, your level of uneasiness may likewise increment.

Wedding arranging expert Donnie Earthy colored says it is great for the man to sit on one knee before serving the treat.

She does not suggest placing the ring on the champagne or cake, as there is a risk of retching.

The expert also points out that it is best to choose a place where only the two of you are there so that you can participate in the occasion.

As tempting as it may be, don’t invite her to another big event, such as a relative’s wedding or a family gathering. No tricks, as they can put your accomplice in an abnormal situation.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash