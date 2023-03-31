I think you’ll agree with me when I say:

Friendzoning’’ a guy can be a difficult decision.

But it doesn’t have to mean the end of the relationship. In that case, by the end of this article, you will learn whether or not friend-zoning a guy can make him want you more.

Sound Good? Let’s get Right to It.

What Is Friendzoning?

“Friendzone” is a situation that involves taking a step back from an unromantic or sexual relationship with a guy to create a relationship where friendship exists.

Does Friendzoning A Guy Make Him Want You More?

Friendzoning” a guy may not necessarily make him want you more, but it could lead to a deeper and more meaningful relationship.

It is important, to be honest with your feelings and understand that there are no guarantees that a relationship will develop if you friendzone someone.

The Benefits Of Friendzoning A Guy

Below we gathered some common benefits of friend-zoning a guy:

You can ask him for dating advice.

You have a male friend that you can open up to.

You can find out the kind of girl he is interested in.

Have a high possibility of turning that friendship into a real-deal romantic relationship.

You get to know the guy better — You just become friends with this guy and you begin hanging out together, you end up learning his likes and dislikes and learning more about what kind of guy he is.

Cons Of Friendzoning A Guy

Below we gathered some common downsides of friend-zoning a guy:

You are stuck in the friend zone, which will prevent you from going out to date other guys because you have false hope that this guy will fall in love with you.

You get to know everything about this guy, Let’s say he goes on date and he comes back and tells you everything that happened because he sees you as a close friend.

How Does It Feel Friendzoning A Guy?

It is great, to have a male friend that cares for you, but with every action, you do, there is an opposite reaction.

To put this straight it will affect the guy emotionally because he will think that you have taken advantage of him.

Why Does Friend Zoning A Guy Make Him Irritated?

Everyone knows being in the friend zone is awkward which usually makes the guy mad. Below we gathered some reasons why friend zoning him makes him irritated:

He is irritated because he feels like he has been taken advantage of.

His irritated because he was looking for a love partner, not a friend.

How To Go From Friendzone To Lovers

Do you know that most lovers started as friends? Below we have some helpful tips to help you change that friendship to love:

To go from friend zone to lovers, start slow, don’t just rush, and tell him you love him.

He will find this awkward, the only thing you need to take your time to make him know you better.

To change a friend zone to love you need to first change your feelings — Before choosing to make your male friend a lover it is very important to think very carefully about why you want to change your friendship into love.

For example, if the reason the guy you want to be your lover is to make you feel happy each time you are around him then you can continue pursuing your romantic relationship with him.

Try changing your body language each time you are around him. As you know action speaks louder than words, just make your body express your feelings.

Before thinking of going from friend zone to lovers it is important to talk to a parent or best friend you trust.

Maybe once in their life, they experienced this and maybe they will give you a bit of helpful and reasonable advice.

— You cannot just tell him that you see him as a love partner you need to take it slow. First, try flirting with him to see if he is interested in you. Give him some hints that you are into him. By doing that you are letting him know that you have a deep interest in him and you want to make him your lover.

— Looking great around him maybe you can make an initial attraction to him maybe he will see you as a love partner. Throw him some compliment phrases — This is an awesome way to let him know the deep feelings you have for him.

No one does not love compliments. For example, if he just got promoted give him some compliment, If you see him that he is brave and smart let him know, it is important to keep it to a minimum.

How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone With A Guy Through Texting

You are in the friend zone and what to get out. Sending him text messages is the easiest way to great out of the friend zone with a guy.

Below we gathered some helpful text tips and examples you can use to make him want you:

— When he goes ahead and texts you just wait an hour before texting him back with a single response, please keep your text balanced to keep him chasing you. Avoid using friendship language instead use direct desire messages — To put this short show him that you see him differently not as a friend but as relationship material.

For example: “I have been thinking about you all morning’’.

Try Sending him some flirty messages — Sending him some flirty message is the best way to get out of the friend zone with a guy.

Doing that maybe he is going to change his mind about you and see you as a love partner,

For example send him: “ Why haven’t you asked me to go bowling with you?”

Send him some compliment texts — Sending him a compliment text will surely get his attention, make him want you more, and show him that you are honest and confident in telling him what you like about him.

For example:

“ You know what I like about you? you are such a brave man” “You are the smartest man I have ever met”

Be assertive and confident when talking to him — Don't be afraid to tell him your feelings so he does not see you as a friend but sees you as relationship material.

— Don’t be afraid to tell him your feelings so he does not see you as a friend but sees you as relationship material. Trying asking him out for a date — Be honest and direct and just ask him out so For instance you can text him:

Are you free this weekend I love to take you out on a date.

Conclusion

That’s all there is to it, friendzoning a guy may not necessarily make him want you more but it could lead to a romantic relationship if you do it right.

If you found this post inspiring, I’d appreciate it if you would leave a comment below.

