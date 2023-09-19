Don Mann: Surviving Mann Host

In this exciting series of Championship Leadership, we interviewed Donn Mann, the host of the Reality Tv Show Surviving Mann. He shared his impression of what it was like working alongside Randy Couture as a Co-Host and what he found out about him.

Also, DONN MANN revealed some intriguing scenes between the contestants of the show, and so much more. Enjoy!

Grab a copy of Don’s NY Times Best Seller “Inside SEAL Team Six” here on Amazon. Click the image below!

In This Episode:

[4:01] Surviving Mann

[17:46] Don’s experience working with Randy Couture.

[24:05] Terrain Adventure Racing

[32:41] Did Don became a part of an event like Surviving Mann before?

[35:15] Episode Takeaway

Important Quotes:

“If objectives are clearly stated, leadership becomes more attainable.”

About The Guest:

Don Mann is a former Navy SEAL Team SIX member, renowned World-Class Adventure Competitor, and New York Times Best Selling Author.

Mann’s awe-inspiring and highly accredited presentations stem from his colorful and action-packed life as a member of SEAL Team SIX, as a former internationally renowned endurance athlete, as a leader in the world of adventure-sports production, and as a New York Times Best-Selling Author. Mann is a very passionate speaker and author who has changed countless lives by sharing his unique “Reaching Beyond Boundaries” philosophy. He has been driven for decades in helping others achieve greater goals.

Don’s presentation is relevant and always very well received by those in the corporate, financial, medical, educational, athletic, and military communities. He shares insights into his personal philosophy while offering his audiences examples on how to reach beyond their own self-perceived limitations to achieve greater professional success.

Don’s message includes equal doses of inspiration, strategy, and entertainment. As he likes to say, “Anybody with the proper mindset can achieve anything imaginable.” Mann was nominated by the Veterans Business Battle as the 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year. He has written 19 books including the New York Times bestseller Inside SEAL Team SIX: My Life and Missions with America’s Elite Warriors.

Don Mann recently attempted summiting Mount Everest, has over 40 years (1,000 competitions) worth of competitive racing experience and was once ranked 38th in the world as a triathlete.

Mann received a Master’s in Management from TroyState University, in Troy, AL, a B.S. in International Relations & Criminal Justice, from Florida State University, in Tallahassee, FL, and a B.S. in Liberal Science, from the State University of New York. He lives in Cape Charles, VA.

Resources:

Check out Don’s website: usfroggman.com

SEAL Team Six: Hunt the Leopard

Inside SEAL Team Six: My Life and Missions with America’s Elite Warriors

Modern Day Gunslinger

Facing Your Fears

Seal Team Six: Hunt the Wolf

