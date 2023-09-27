Don’t Lose Your Happiness to the Future: Be Happy Now

Jim Rohn was right when he said, “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.

Humans are always looking for something better in the future. We desire a perfect job, perfect love life, a great house, a perfect body, and a perfect end to our goals.

It’s common to believe that we will find happiness in the future when our lives improve. When we achieve our goals, have a partner, get married, buy a house, or some other milestone has been reached. Maybe you don’t think this way because you already have everything you need or want.

But many people do think this way, and it is unfortunate. Undoubtedly, these milestones are great things to achieve but are not the answer to happiness.

So many of us wait until the future to find happiness. We want to be happy when we’re retired, have a nice home, and are doing well financially. But waiting for a happy ending is an illusion.

There’s no point in keeping your eyes closed, waiting for good things to happen, as they will never come without you making them happen.

Even if your life is difficult right now, there is no excuse to delay your happiness. You can choose to be happy right now and not just wait until tomorrow. And the good news is, it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

When it comes to happiness, timing isn’t everything. You don’t have to wait for the stars to align to be happy. You can be happy now. All the factors are closer than you think: but you choose to look further into the future.

Lucius Annaeus Seneca is right, “True happiness is… to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future.”

Happiness isn’t a prize you win or a place you go. It’s not a final destination or a happy ending. Don’t wait for a happy ending: make every day a meaningful experience.

Happiness is something you create, moment by moment, day by day

“The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” — Henry Ward Beecher

Whether you’re having a good day or a bad day, it’s all about how you choose to perceive and respond to even the minor events and experiences.

Happiness is a choice that you make every day. You can choose to be happy, or you can choose to be sad. It’s up to you. It’s about enjoying your every moment — the good and the bad. It’s also about how you choose to react to obstacles, challenges and frustrations in your life.

The key is to start focusing on the good things happening for you in your life (and not so much on the bad things happening to you).

As simple as that may sound, it can sometimes be pretty challenging. But it’s certainly worth striving for!

Life is full of a few good ups and many downs. Do your best to stay positive and focus on what’s going right in life at any given moment. Your job is not to stress about everything wrong with your life but to find joy and happiness in the near-invisible events in your life.

Keep an eye out for opportunities and seize them whenever possible. And most importantly, try to enjoy yourself as much as possible while experiencing these highs and lows!

Happiness is also a state of mind. It’s not something that happens to you; it’s what you make happen. You can choose to be happy; you can choose to be unhappy; it’s up to you! It’s an interpretation of experience. The stories you tell yourself about your daily events

You can choose to be positive, excited and energized. You can choose yourself and start taking care of your own needs. You can choose yourself and start giving yourself the love and attention that you need.

Choose to be happy now — look for happiness in the present

“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.” ― Albert Camus

Choose yourself and start doing things that make you happy! Choose yourself and start treating yourself like a priority. You have complete control over your happiness if you focus on the right things.

The key is to take small steps every day to reach your goals, whether it’s making positive changes in your life or just staying positive when things don’t go as planned. When things are going great, enjoy the ride! But, when things aren’t so great, don’t forget why you were happy before and work towards being happier again.

Be open to exploring even the smallest events that bring out the best in you. It could be a peaceful morning, a walk in nature, a conversation with an old friend, completing an important task, quality time with a family member, or a dinner with someone special. It’s up to you.

Not every daily event, activity or experience will spark joy, but you can strive to make the most of every minute.

Earl Nightingale explains, Learn to enjoy every minute of your life. Be happy now. Don’t wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy in the future. Think how really precious is the time you have to spend, whether it’s at work or with your family. Every minute should be enjoyed and savored.”

Don’t put off enjoying meaningful experiences until you feel ready because the moment may never come. By not waiting for perfection, you’ll end up with an amazing experience you’ll never forget.

Do things that make you happy today. Make your relationships with family and friends meaningful. Spend time with those who matter most to you. Try new things and explore your world. The more you do these things and enjoy them, the richer your life becomes.

Choosing to be more present changes your perspective about life and living it. It reduces stress. Being happy now can also help you feel healthier and improve your overall well-being.

“If you want to be happy, be,” says Leo Tolstoy.

So don’t wait to achieve a grand dream to experience happiness. Start today, and work on building up the small things that make you smile!

