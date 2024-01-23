Donut Dreams and Other Schemes

(How donuts shaped me and my early life in Detroit)

Donuts bring joy !

I understood this from a very early age and I think my Polish-Mexican heritage has absolutely EVERY thing to do with it !!

My maternal grandmother, Jeanette Hazinski, was well-aware of a child’s need of sugary treats. She made sure that our young lives were exposed to prune and cheese blintzes from Zosia’s Polish Village Cafe in Hamtramck, only after having devoured the Polish Plate (one large link of kielbasa, a generous serving of sauer kraut and mashed potatoes and gravy , one stuffed cabbage roll with sauce, and two fried pierogi (one potato , the other cheese).

Don’t forget to stop at New Palace Bakery on the way home for Babka. My only way to accurately describe babka is to say that it’s a hybrid hibernation of bundt and angel food cakes that have slid into a luxurious bath of wondrous honey while no one was looking !There should be a warning label on the the babka box that reads:

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY: Immediately unknot white string (use teeth if necessary !) , flip cake box-top up , slice babka with your VISA card (cause you can’t find anything else in your glove compartment) and slice a hefty slab of babka goodness. Carefully, throw your head back, strategically place babka slab above your mouth … so that its honey-dipped bottom can drip directly into you and gently suck the bapka goodness until you know it’s safe to take an actual bite of it. Take a moment for yourself.

…………. B-R-E-A-T-H-E!

—

***

Photo credit: Kenny Kennethh on Unsplash