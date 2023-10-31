Douglass Lodmell: All Things Work to Perfection

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we had an incredible conversation with Douglass Lodmell, a Managing Partner of Lodmell and Lodmell and one of the nation’s leading asset protection experts. He will tell us how it is growing up with a lawyer and entrepreneur father, and eventually finding himself going down the same path of venturing into business and practicing law for over 25 years. He shared his vision of helping clients reduce fear, understand the legal risk, and make a structured plan around their assets.

Douglas also tells us the things he is passionate about and leaves us a powerful piece of advice about choosing a life partner. These and more!

Do not miss this episode!!

In This Episode:

[1:46] What does championship leadership mean to Douglass?

[5:05] Who is Douglass Lodmell and what brought him to where he is today?

[8:23] Leaders that have influenced him.

[13:04] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[17:14] A turning point inside of his life.

[22:48] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship leadership would just be me as somebody who excels at reducing that fear for the people and creating that safe environment for everybody to absolutely do their best.”

“Being an entrepreneur by nature is stepping into the unknown.”

“You have to be creative to come up with the unique solutions that it takes to excel.”

“Understanding what those risks are and planning form is so much more effective than avoiding the risk because of the fear.”

About The Guest:

Attorney Douglass S. Lodmell has excellent knowledge and the highest level of experience in estate planning, taxation, and strategic asset protection for domestic and international clients. In addition to a Juris Doctorate from Cardozo School of Law, Douglass has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance as well as an advanced law degree (LL.M.) in taxation from NYU School of Law. He has authored numerous articles for professional journals as well as a popular book about the explosion of lawsuits in America called The Lawsuit Lottery: The Hijacking of Justice in America . Doug’s extensive experience in asset protection make him a frequent guest speaker at medical, and professional conferences and seminars throughout the country, as well as teaching concepts of asset protection to other attorneys at continuing legal education seminars throughout the country.

Resources:

Website

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey's blog.

